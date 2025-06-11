Diversity and Inclusion of the Scottish Government Workforce

An Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.

An update to the Scottish Government Workforce Diversity and Inclusion Information statistics were yesterday published by Scotland’s Chief Statistician. This update adds data on the experiences of different demographic groups from People Survey 2024.

The statistics show that:

According to the People Survey 2024 (the annual UK Civil Service employee engagement survey), the Scottish Government workforce results on Inclusion and Fair Treatment varied by demographic and diversity group: Female and male staff feel included and that they are treated fairly to the same degree (84.8% vs 85.5%) The proportion of staff feeling included and treated fairly ranges from 92.2% of staff aged 65 or over to 82.7% of staff aged between 55 and 59 Disabled staff are less likely to feel included and treated fairly (76.3%) than non-disabled staff (86.9%) Ethnic minority staff are less likely to feel included and treated fairly (82.2%) than white staff (84.9%) Christian staff feel included and treated fairly to the same degree as non-religious staff (84.1% vs 85.0%) Straight / heterosexual staff are more likely to feel included and treated more fairly (85.2%) than staff with any other sexual orientation (81.8%) Transgender staff are less likely to feel included and treated fairly (62.5%) than cisgender staff (84.8%) Staff whose parents never worked are less likely to feel included treated fairly (79.1%) than staff from a high socio-economic background (85.5%).



Background

The figures released yesterday were produced in accordance with professional standards set out in the Code of Practice for Official Statistics.

The full statistics are available at:

The statistics presented in this report come from data from a number of internal sources. Under each demographic characteristic, the report is split into three sections (where data is available):

Workforce composition: these sections contain statistics on the changing workforce in the Scottish Government using management information. They are demographic characteristic breakdowns of: Occupational segregation of staff on 31 December 2024; Applications in 2024 at each stage of the recruitment process; and Staff joining and leaving the organisation in 2024.

Staff experiences: these sections contain statistics on additional management information measures for each demographic group. They are: Levels of absence by demographic group; Proportion of each demographic group achieving each performance marking; Proportion of promotion of each demographic group in 2024; Proportion of each demographic group on a temporary promotion; and Average pay by sex, disability status or ethnic group.

Workforce culture: these sections contain results from the Civil Service People Survey 2024 and are the following scores for each demographic group: Employee engagement score; Inclusion and fair treatment score; Proportion of respondents experiencing bullying and/or harassment; and Proportion of respondents experiencing discrimination.

Official statistics are produced by professionally independent statistical staff. More information on the standards of official statistics in Scotland can be accessed at: www.gov.scot/Topics/Statistics/About