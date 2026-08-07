Diversity Summer Scheme 2026: Shaping the next generation of government lawyers

More than 500 aspiring lawyers from underrepresented backgrounds took part in this year's Government Legal Profession Diversity Summer Scheme, gaining practical legal experience and hearing from senior leaders about the range of routes into a career in public service law.

More than 500 aspiring lawyers from across the UK took part in this year’s Government Legal Profession Diversity Summer Scheme, gaining practical experience, building professional networks and exploring careers in public service law.

The scheme, held last month online and across Bristol, Leeds, London and Manchester, gave students from underrepresented backgrounds a genuine insight into life as a government lawyer, and a chance to picture themselves in that career.

Government lawyers work on some of the most significant issues facing the country, from national security and public health to major infrastructure and government policy. Throughout the week, students gained hands-on experience through advocacy exercises, a mock trade negotiation and discussions with senior lawyers. They also spent time shadowing legal work and taking part in networking sessions, giving them a deeper understanding of the profession and the chance to start building their professional networks.

One highlight was a moot; a mock court exercise, where students argued opposing sides of a fictional legal case. Split into teams, they analysed evidence, built arguments and presented their case in just five minutes, developing the kind of advocacy and analytical skills that government lawyers rely on daily. Many students said it was their first experience of formal advocacy, and it proved to be one of the most memorable parts of the week.

Caroline Croft, Director General of Employment with Social Policy Group, shared how she began her career as a junior civil servant running errands before retraining as a lawyer, initially practicing at the criminal bar – showing that there’s not one single route into a legal career.

Caroline said:

Government law affects almost every part of public life, so it matters that the people doing this work reflect the society we serve. We run this scheme because talent is everywhere, but opportunity isn’t always, and it’s our job to close that gap. Every year I meet students who arrive unsure whether a legal career is really open to them, and leave the week with an optimistic sense of what’s possible.

Students also heard from Mel Nebhrajani CB, Director General for the Litigation with Justice and Security Group, who spoke about advising Ministers through moments of national significance, including Brexit, as well as a variety of other figures from across the Government Legal Profession.

Later in the week, a group of students had the opportunity to put their questions directly to Douglas Wilson KC (Hon), Government Legal Department Permanent Secretary and Treasury Solicitor, asking about public service, career choices and what motivates a career dedicated to making a difference in people’s everyday lives. A key theme emerged from the discussion: talent exists in every community, regardless of social or economic background.

Gift Beneditha Tsenzughui, who took part in this year’s scheme, said:

It’s so rich in terms of the knowledge and experience that is being shared. It’s a great platform because I was able to get to know how people grew up in their career from one sector to another, and how different lawyers work in different departments. It’s amazing, and I have really enjoyed it.

Maciej Kostusiak, who participated in the 2025 Diversity Summer Scheme and has since become a paralegal at GLD, said:

The Diversity Summer Scheme came at an important point in my career. I was already completing my law conversion course and working towards a future in law, but the scheme gave me a real sense of what a legal career could look like in practice. Speaking to professionals, hearing their experiences and seeing the breadth of opportunities available helped strengthen my confidence and ambition. Not long afterwards, I joined GLD as a paralegal while continuing my studies.

The scheme is delivered in partnership with organisations including The Law Society, The Sutton Trust, the Society of Asian Lawyers, Black Lawyers Circle, The Social Mobility Foundation and Aspiring Solicitors, all of whom support students aspiring to start careers in law through mentoring and work experience.

Details of the 2027 scheme will be published in due course for prospective applicants.