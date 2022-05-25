The scheme aims to promote diversity in the legal profession.

The Government Legal Department (GLD) and colleagues from the wider Government Legal Profession welcomed over 300 university students to this year’s Diversity Summer Scheme, which aims to promote diversity in the legal profession.

GLD worked with a number of a number of organisations who are helping to improve diversity in the legal profession to select students to take part. The organisations include the Law Society, Black Lawyers Circle, Aspiring Solicitors, Social Mobility Foundation and Bridging the Bar to select students.

The students engaged in a variety of exercises which covered many areas of law including, commercial, employment and litigation and had the opportunity to hear from the Solicitor General, the Treasury Solicitor, First Parliamentary Counsel and the chair of the Law Commission.

The students were buddied with volunteers who were able to answer questions about getting into law and about a career as a government lawyer. Over 200 members of staff volunteered to be buddies.

The 2022 scheme was the most successful yet with 50% more students attending, expansion of the scheme to our paralegals and an extended national security session.

Students commented that they found the speakers inspiring and welcomed their honesty when discussing their career journeys.