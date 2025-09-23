Diving into dyslexia with National Account Manager, James de-Wit

Work Dyslexia Awareness Day is just around the corner, and we wanted to shed some light on some resources that can help aid children in education with the help of our own advocate – National Account Manager, James de-Wit. James has kindly shared his personal experience to help raise awareness and provide insight into what tools and resources are available to help children in schools.

Key dates for the diary:

Dyslexia Awareness Month – October 2025

World Dyslexia Awareness Day – 8 October 2025

Dyslexia Awareness Week – 6-12 October 2025

First things first – James, what is dyslexia?

Dyslexia is one of the most common learning difficulties, affecting around 1 in 10 people in the UK, including both children and adults. Often misunderstood, it primarily impacts reading, writing, and spelling, but it is not related to intelligence. In fact, many people with dyslexia demonstrate strengths in creativity, problem-solving, and big-picture thinking.

Though it presents challenges with processing written language, dyslexia is neurological in origin and frequently runs in families (particularly in my situation). With the right support, including early identification, tailored teaching strategies, and assistive tools, it does not have to be a barrier to learning or achievement.

Creating inclusive environments that recognise and accommodate dyslexia is key to helping individuals reach their full potential in education, the working world and beyond.

Click here for the full press release