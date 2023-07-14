Chatham House
Divisions remain, but NATO is expanding. This will not sit comfortably in Moscow.
EXPERT COMMENT
The feeling in Kyiv may not be entirely positive, but the NATO alliance has been strengthened by the summit.
The build up to this year’s NATO summit was riven by disagreements, with splits on Ukrainian membership, funding and the US decision to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine.
But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has made countries reassess the importance of alignment and collective defence, and NATO’s importance has been reaffirmed. Finland has joined and was participating in its first summit as a member. Objections to Swedish membership have been resolved.
Questions still need to be answered on defence spending, and Ukraine’s membership in particular – but the alliance has taken steps forward in other important areas.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2023/07/divisions-remain-nato-expanding-will-not-sit-comfortably-moscow
