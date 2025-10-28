Crown Prosecution Service
DIY bombmaker found with cocktail of explosive substances in homemade laboratory convicted
A self-proclaimed “nerdy kid” who tried building his own bombs in his mother’s back garden has been found guilty yesterday after prosecutors proved he wasn’t just a scientist experimenting at home – and had in fact committed a serious criminal offence.
Harry Whittaker
Harry Whittaker, 32, of Caddington in Bedfordshire, claimed he just had an interest in science and that his actions were "harmless fun" when the authorities were alerted to his homemade laboratory in April 2024 – but after reviewing a police file the Crown Prosecution Service decided to prosecute Whittaker for his dangerous actions.
Upon searching the sheds in his mother’s garden, police discovered a range of explosive substances and mixtures, as well as poisonous materials.
Investigators also found a manual which detailed how to make explosive devices. During police interview he told officers he was “just a nerdy kid doing science” and said he was a fan of the cartoon series Dexter’s Laboratory when he was a child.
Neighbours described how they sometimes heard loud bangs coming from the property, and on one occasion paramedics rushed to the property after Whittaker injured himself during one of his so-called science experiments.
Whittaker was yesterday found guilty of two counts of making, and four counts of possessing an explosive substance at the Old Bailey after prosecutors successfully built a case proving that he was in in possession of regulated explosive materials.
He previously pleaded guilty to four counts of possessing a regulated substance, contrary to section 3 of the Poisons Act 1972, as well as one charge of possessing ammunition without a firearm certificate, contrary to section 1(1)(b) of the Firearms Act 1968.
The CPS worked closely with Bedfordshire Police and the Met Police's counter terrorism command to bring Whittaker to justice for more serious crimes after carefully reviewing all of the available evidence.
Paul Goddard, of the Crown Prosecution Service, yesterday said:
"Whittaker's thoughtless actions put not only his own safety at risk – but that of his family and neighbours, too.
“He recklessly purchased highly dangerous materials with no thought to the consequences and we are pleased to secure this conviction today.
“Everyone deserves to feel safe in their local community, and we hope his conviction sends a strong message to anyone considering buying these dangerous substances that law enforcement agencies will come down on perpetrators with the full force of the law."
Whittaker is due to be sentenced on Friday, January 9, 2026.
Notes to Editors
- Harry Whittaker [DOB 07.07.1992] was found guilty of:
- Three counts of making an explosive substance, contrary to section 4(1) of the Explosive Substances Act 1883
- One count of possessing an explosive substance, contrary to section 4(1) of the Explosive Substances Act 1883
- He was found not guilty of:
- One count of making an explosive substance
- One count of possessing an explosive substance
- He previously pleaded guilty to four counts of possessing a regulated substance, contrary to section 3 of the Poisons Act 1972, as well as one charge of possessing ammunition without a firearm certificate, contrary to section 1(1)(b) of the Firearms Act 1968.
- Paul Goddard is a Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS London South
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/london-south/news/diy-bombmaker-found-cocktail-explosive-substances-homemade-laboratory
