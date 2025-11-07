Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Do not cave in to industry scaremongering – taxes on online betting games must reflect the harms they cause say MPs
The Government must be bold in the face of industry scaremongering and tax online betting games at a rate which reflects the growth of harmful and addictive betting practices, says a report published today by the Treasury Committee.
Many people safely enjoy various forms of gambling, ranging from seaside arcades and bingo through to betting on the races and football. However, there is another side to the industry.
The shift towards online betting games has picked up pace in recent years. The proportion of the Gross Gambling Yield associated with remote gaming has risen from 12% in 2013/14 to 44% in 2023/24.
Online betting games can promote harmful, addictive, high frequency gambling that brings no benefits to people, families and communities. The Committee is urging the Government to more sharply recognise that different types of gambling inflict different levels of harm and say this should be reflected in its approach to taxation.
In its report, the Committee rejects the industry’s assertion that gambling causes no social ills.
The Committee also heard evidence to both support and challenge the gambling industry's concern that increased taxation could drive more customers to the black market.
It recommends that the Government should examine how to tackle any black market gambling and consider whether additional anti-avoidance measures are needed.
Chair comment
“Whether at a local racetrack or a seaside arcade, for many people, gambling is a fun pastime enjoyed with family and friends. But, we heard that the industry is hiding its more insidious parts behind the friendly facade of its traditional, cultural forms.
"For too many people, the highly addictive and harmful nature of online betting games has seriously impacted their lives and the lives of those around them.
"The impacts of problem gambling in our communities are plain to see, and the industry’s boldfaced claim to our inquiry that it does no social harm is staggering.
"Online betting games are extracting huge amounts of money from people who have been funnelled into the most addictive, harmful corners of the industry via their love of sports, or the occasional game of bingo.
"We are urging the Government not to cave in to industry scaremongering and to tax online betting games at a rate that reflects the level of harm they inflict.”
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/158/treasury-committee/news/210100/do-not-cave-in-to-industry-scaremongering-taxes-on-online-betting-games-must-reflect-the-harms-they-cause-say-mps/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
UK’s failure to retain and scale science and technology causing economy to bleed out, warns Lords Committee06/11/2025 10:15:00
The Committee’s report warns the Government that the UK’s failure to retain and scale its science and technology companies has now reached crisis point and is causing the UK economy to bleed out.
Government needs to take action if UK is to be a winner in new race for space05/11/2025 09:25:00
The House of Lords UK Engagement with Space Committee has released its report, ‘The Space Economy: Act Now or Lose Out’.
Deaflympics: MPs write to broadcasters over lack of Tokyo 2025 coverage plans04/11/2025 16:05:00
MPs have written to sports broadcasters over the absence of any advertised coverage of the 2025 Deaflympics which takes place in Tokyo next month.
F-35 fighter jets’ wings clipped by complacent MoD’s short-termism, PAC report finds31/10/2025 17:10:00
The F-35 is the best fast jet the UK has ever had – but the Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) cost-cutting approach has caused significant problems in its use. In a new report on the UK’s F-35 capability, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) calls for a more radical plan to address an unacceptable personnel shortage, while raising questions over the costs of introducing F-35As in their nuclear weapons role.
Prisons drugs crisis: ‘Dangerous culture of acceptance must be broken’ Justice Committee warns31/10/2025 16:10:00
Use of illicit drugs and the trade in them across prisons has reached ‘endemic’ levels, fostering a ‘dangerous culture of acceptance that must be broken’, a new report published today (October 31) by the Justice Committee has warned.
Aid cuts and poor value for money means UK aid may not reach those most in need, MPs find in new report30/10/2025 10:05:00
Report publication: The FCDO’s approach to value for money in Official Development Assistance
Bus services: PAC report calls for new clearly communicated vision from govt29/10/2025 16:20:00
Concerns raised by PAC over accessibility for elderly and disabled people as report highlights govt’s short-term, fragmented and poorly targeted funding for sector.
The Government must reform developer levies to deliver investment in the New Towns programme, local services, and affordable housing, say MPs29/10/2025 09:25:00
The current system of land value capture, a public finance mechanism that captures developer contributions to fund public amenities such as a new GP surgery or a school, fails to deliver the full potential funding for local communities, says the cross-party Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) Committee in a report published yesterday (Tuesday).
Billions squandered on asylum accommodation by Home Office mismanagement – Home Affairs Committee report finds28/10/2025 12:25:00
Flawed contract design and incompetent delivery left the Home Office unable to cope with the surge in demand for asylum accommodation, a report by the Home Affairs Committee has found.