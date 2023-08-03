WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Do you know someone who works in childcare?
The TUC is looking for childcare workers to take part in a survey, to find out more about the challenges they face at work and their suggestions for how to recruit and retain more staff in the sector.
Those working in early years education and childcare take on a huge amount of responsibility, dedicating their lives to helping our children learn and grow.
But too often these workers are overworked, undervalued and on low pay. Many passionate childcare workers have been driven to leave the sector for better paid jobs. Retaining and recruiting staff is a constant challenge, and the pandemic has only made things worse.
We need to fix this broken system, and that starts by hearing directly from childcare workers. This could be your friends and family, or the nursery staff and childminders who take care of your children!
Can you help by sharing this survey with the childcare workers in your life?
The survey takes just a few minutes to complete. Our children deserve the best in life, as do the people tasked with taking care of them.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - Launch of research project investigating how ICS have made use of health inequalities funding02/08/2023 15:25:00
The NHS Confederation is working with Leeds Beckett University, Clarity and the CQC to understand how ICS are working to reduce health inequalities.
Audit Wales - Fears raised that new building safety regime is not being prioritised and resourced02/08/2023 12:25:00
Welsh Government has prioritised implementing actions following the Grenfell disaster, however much uncertainty remains about how the new scheme will be implemented
UK Space Agency: Boost for broadband and 5G coverage revolution rollout as government explores plan to open £160 million satellites fund01/08/2023 12:12:00
A potential £160 million scheme to fund next generation of satellite communications development and boost UK’s leadership in ever-growing global satellite market.
CBI comments on latest UK Government Energy Announcements31/07/2023 16:05:00
CBI has commented on latest UK Government Energy Announcements.
Latest CBI monthly services sector survey and growth indicator31/07/2023 12:15:00
Weakness In Services And Distribution Leads Fall In Private Sector Activity – CBI Growth Indicator.
‘Crucial to delivering care’: LGA responds to £600m social care workforce funding31/07/2023 09:20:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, responded to a government announcement of £600 million over the next two years to boost the capacity of the social care workforce and funding for the social care sector
Retail sector shows continuing signs of weakness - CBI Distributive Trends Survey28/07/2023 13:15:00
Retail sales volumes fell in the year to July at the fastest pace since April 2022, in the latest sign that trading conditions in the sector remain challenging.
NHS Confederation responds to the latest GP appointments and GP workforce statistics28/07/2023 11:05:00
Ruth Rankine responds to the the latest GP appointments and GP workforce statistics.
Unicef - 1 in 2 children in Europe and Central Asia are exposed to high heatwave frequency, double the global average28/07/2023 10:05:00
Around half of children in Europe and Central Asia – or 92 million – are exposed to high heatwave frequency, according to an analysis of the latest available data from 50 countries published by UNICEF in a new policy brief. This is double the global average of 1 in 4 children exposed to high heatwave frequency.