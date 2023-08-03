Do you know someone who works in childcare?

The TUC is looking for childcare workers to take part in a survey, to find out more about the challenges they face at work and their suggestions for how to recruit and retain more staff in the sector.

Those working in early years education and childcare take on a huge amount of responsibility, dedicating their lives to helping our children learn and grow.

But too often these workers are overworked, undervalued and on low pay. Many passionate childcare workers have been driven to leave the sector for better paid jobs. Retaining and recruiting staff is a constant challenge, and the pandemic has only made things worse.

We need to fix this broken system, and that starts by hearing directly from childcare workers. This could be your friends and family, or the nursery staff and childminders who take care of your children!

Can you help by sharing this survey with the childcare workers in your life?

Take or share the survey

The survey takes just a few minutes to complete. Our children deserve the best in life, as do the people tasked with taking care of them.