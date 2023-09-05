Do you want to be a tech apprentice? We’re hiring

Blog posted by: Jason Robinson, Digital, Data and Technology apprentice and Jason Pearson, Apprentice Placement Manager, 07 February 2022 – Categories: apprenticeships, Recruitment.

Our Business Administrator Level 3 apprenticeships are now open. Apply here before 11 September 2023:

Business Administrator apprenticeships

In Home Office DDaT you could work on solutions to help people prove their identity or apply for visas or work on the critical IT systems that support policing and counter terrorism and help protect UK borders.

What attributes and attitudes are we looking for?

We’re recruiting people who really want to work with us. We look for potential candidates who are passionate and have the potential to do well.

You do not need related qualifications or previous experience.

As well as a passion for the role, you will need:

logical and creative thinking skills

analytical skills, with the ability to analyse and identify patterns in information, trends, emerging issues, data errors and anomalies

critical thinking and the ability to investigate, evaluate information and reach conclusions

problem solving skills

the ability to work independently and to take responsibility, be proactive and take the initiative, demonstrate perseverance, and aim to see things through

a thorough and organised approach, with attention to detail

a focus on self-development

the ability to work with a range of people

the ability to communicate effectively in a variety of situations

Pay, reward and training benefits

These roles come with an attractive pay and reward package and excellent pension. You will also receive generous training and development throughout the scheme along with coaching and mentoring opportunities.

What’s it like to be a tech apprentice at the Home Office? Read more to find out.

