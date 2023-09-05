Home Office
|Printable version
Do you want to be a tech apprentice? We’re hiring
Blog posted by: Jason Robinson, Digital, Data and Technology apprentice and Jason Pearson, Apprentice Placement Manager, 07 February 2022 – Categories: apprenticeships, Recruitment.
Our Business Administrator Level 3 apprenticeships are now open. Apply here before 11 September 2023:
Business Administrator apprenticeships
In Home Office DDaT you could work on solutions to help people prove their identity or apply for visas or work on the critical IT systems that support policing and counter terrorism and help protect UK borders.
What attributes and attitudes are we looking for?
We’re recruiting people who really want to work with us. We look for potential candidates who are passionate and have the potential to do well.
You do not need related qualifications or previous experience.
As well as a passion for the role, you will need:
- logical and creative thinking skills
- analytical skills, with the ability to analyse and identify patterns in information, trends, emerging issues, data errors and anomalies
- critical thinking and the ability to investigate, evaluate information and reach conclusions
- problem solving skills
- the ability to work independently and to take responsibility, be proactive and take the initiative, demonstrate perseverance, and aim to see things through
- a thorough and organised approach, with attention to detail
- a focus on self-development
- the ability to work with a range of people
- the ability to communicate effectively in a variety of situations
Pay, reward and training benefits
These roles come with an attractive pay and reward package and excellent pension. You will also receive generous training and development throughout the scheme along with coaching and mentoring opportunities.
What’s it like to be a tech apprentice at the Home Office? Read more to find out.
Click here for the full blog post
Latest News from
Home Office
Home Secretary orders review into political activism in police04/09/2023 11:10:00
Inspectorate commissioned to look at police impartiality in landmark review.
Police pledge to pursue any reasonable lead to solve more crime01/09/2023 13:10:00
Police forces have committed to pursuing all leads where there is a reasonable chance it could result in catching a perpetrator and solving a crime.
Government to make it easier to sack rogue police officers01/09/2023 12:25:00
Government announces changes to rules governing police officers' disciplinary, vetting and performance processes.
Police pledge to pursue any reasonable lead to solve more crime31/08/2023 16:30:00
Police forces have committed to pursuing all leads where there is a reasonable chance it could result in catching a perpetrator and solving a crime.
Government to make it easier to sack rogue police officers31/08/2023 15:20:00
Government announces changes to rules governing police officers' disciplinary, vetting and performance processes.
New DASA Market Exploration seeks facial recognition technologies31/08/2023 11:10:00
DASA seeks solutions that can help increase the use and effectiveness of facial recognition technologies within UK policing and security.
Government bans machetes and zombie knives30/08/2023 16:05:00
The government has introduced a new ban on zombie-style knives and machetes that have no practical use and will give police more powers to seize knives.
Security Minister visits Iraq to strengthen security partnership24/08/2023 09:25:00
Tom Tugendhat visits Iraq and Kurdistan region for talks on serious and organised crime, narcotics and terrorism.