Dock workers charged as part of NCA drug investigation
A Portsmouth dock worker has been arrested and charged with attempted drug importation offences.
44-year-old Michael Jordan of London Road, Portsmouth, was detained by the National Crime Agency at his home address on Tuesday 10 May.
After being questioned by investigators he was charged with conspiring to import class A drugs last night and recently (12 May 2022) appeared before Portsmouth Magistrates.
The arrest follows an NCA investigation into alleged corrupt activity at the port which has already seen two people charged with the same offence.
Michael Butcher, age 65 from Victory Avenue, Waterlooville, and Clayton Harwood, age 55 from St Davids Road, Southsea, were arrested on 30 April. They are next due before Portsmouth Crown Court on 30 May.
The investigation was triggered by a seizure of 1.5 tonnes of cocaine in the Netherlands last month. Officers suspect the end destination was the UK.
NCA Senior Investigating Officer Adrian Barnard recently said:
“We know that criminal gangs target insiders within ports and airports for their knowledge and access.
“While it is rare, when it happens it represents a disproportionately large threat, which is why it is such a focus for the NCA and our partners in law enforcement and the private sector.
“Investigations are ongoing so it would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage.”
Original article link: https://nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/dock-workers-charged-as-part-of-nca-drug-investigation
