Doctor jailed for sexually assaulting female patients
A GP from Salford has been jailed after being found guilty of sexually assaulting women whilst examining them.
Dr Wayne Davis, 69, was jailed for eight years at Manchester Crown Court on 13 January 2025, after conducting unnecessary, intimate examinations and procedures on two women between 1995 and 2006.
Gill Petrovic, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West’s rape and serious sexual offence unit, yesterday said:
“Wayne Davis was in a position of trust as a doctor and a highly respected man within the community. He abused his position to commit sexual offences against women under his care.
“The CPS worked with Greater Manchester Police to support the women through the prosecution. We applied to the court for special measures so the women could give their evidence in the best way for them, so they did not have to face the man who had abused them.
“I would like to thank the women for supporting the prosecution and hope they can move forward knowing Davis has now been sentenced.
“I hope this case will give other survivors of sexual abuse the confidence to come forward. It is never too late to seek justice.”
Davis was highly respected within the community and trusted and relied on as a General Practitioner at the time of these offences.
In 2006, one young woman was suffering with gynaecological issues when she sought the help of Dr Davis. Preying on her innocence, he told her he was performing a procedure, but he sexually assaulted her.
Having worried about what happened for years she reported the offences in May 2020, and Davis was arrested.
In June 2020, a second young woman read about the arrest of Davis and came forward to report a similar incident in 1995 when Davis had performed an unnecessary gynaecological examination on her.
During the police investigation Davis denied committing the offences, claiming any procedures he carried out would have been necessary.
On 14 December 2023, Davis was convicted of two sexual offences. He was found not guilty of two offences and a verdict could not be reached in relation to a further count.
He was subsequently found not guilty of the remaining count on 5 December 2024.
Notes to Editors
- Wayne Davis (date of birth is 23/04/1955) is from Salford and was found guilty of:
- Assault by penetration
- Indecent assault
- He was found not guilty of:
- Assault by penetration
- Sexual Assault
- Causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent
- Two counts were not proceeded with:
- Assault by penetration
- Attempting to cause a person to engage in sexual activity without consent
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/north-west/news/doctor-jailed-sexually-assaulting-female-patients
