Doctors asked for views on future of profession

Future Medical Workforce project launched.

Doctors are being urged to share their views about how best to shape and sustain Scotland’s medical workforce over the next 15–20 years.

The Future Medical Workforce project will gather feedback from doctors, residents and senior clinicians to help shape future reforms in training, recruitment and workforce planning.

Over the next two months the Scottish Government is running a series of in-person and online focus groups to help better understand current pressures facing the profession and how best to respond to the challenges of delivering care among a changing population.

These sessions will form the first phase of the project, with a final report being published in autumn, setting out key insights and recommendations. The second phase, beginning in January 2026, will focus on reform, improving recruitment and the redesigning of medical education.

Health Secretary Neil Gray yesterday said:

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape the future of the medical workforce and create a sustainable, fulfilling career path for doctors in Scotland. “We know the NHS faces major challenges, and it is vital that those living the reality of what it means to be a doctor today are at the heart of shaping what comes next. “I strongly encourage doctors across Scotland to get involved in this work. Your voice matters and your insight will help ensure that the future of our health service is informed, inclusive and resilient.”

Background

The focus groups begin in August and will continue through to the autumn. Those interesting in attending can sign up here.

A dedicated research group has been established to guide the methodology and engagement, bringing together voices from NHS Education for Scotland (NES), the General Medical Council (GMC), the Royal Colleges, medical schools and senior clinical leaders.

The Future Medical Workforce project will not cover pay or terms and conditions.