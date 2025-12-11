Doctors shape vision for future medical workforce

Report sets out views on how the profession could change over next two decades.

A new report exploring views on how Scotland's medical workforce might need to evolve over the next 15 to 20 years has been published today.

The Future Medical Workforce report follows six months of extensive engagement with the profession, and we have listened to over 2,000 doctors through a national survey and 40 focus groups.

Those who took part shared the privilege and joy they feel in caring for patients but also highlighted significant pressures in balancing service delivery with training and managing increasing workloads. The report emphasises that any plans for the future should take into consideration the importance of ensuring doctors feel valued and inspired by their profession and able to sustain fulfilling careers.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said:

"Our doctors are the backbone of our NHS and it’s vital that we plan now to ensure we have the right workforce in place to meet Scotland's healthcare needs in the decades ahead.

“I have been clear of the need to listen closely to doctors at every career stage, and I am grateful for their honesty and insight which is invaluable in shaping our next steps.

"Scotland's population is changing. People are living longer and many of the cases we see in hospitals are now more complex. The decisions we make today will shape our future medical workforce and we are committed to empowering our doctors with positive working environments, manageable workloads and the resources they need to continue providing excellent care.

“We have invested a record £21.7 billion in our NHS this year and reached a historic deal with GPs by investing £531 million over the next three years.

"The next phase of this project will turn these insights into action, working in partnership with the profession to deliver meaningful change that supports the medical workforce and improves care for patients across Scotland."

Professor Andrew Elder, Chair of the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges and Faculties in Scotland (Scottish Academy) said:

“The Scottish Academy welcomes the publication of the report and commends all those involved for achieving a high level of engagement with doctors at all stages of their careers.

“Whilst multi-professional working is key to delivering high-quality care, we welcome the clear focus on the role of the doctor, and the report accurately and honestly reflects both the hopes and detailed concerns of doctors and underlines the central contribution they must continue to make to patient care.

“We are committed to working together with the Scottish Government to ensure that the key recommendations of this work are taken forward in a fluent and effective manner.”

Professor Pushpinder Mangat, Medical Director and Director of Education and Standards at the General Medical Council, said:

“This report reflects how the medical workforce is changing, and how doctors’ education, training and development will need to change and adapt in the future.

“That aligns with our own ambitions, which include a comprehensive review of medical education and training to ensure we build education programmes that provide medical professionals with flexible, fair and innovative learning, and that equip them with the skills they need to provide the best patient care.”

Background

Future Medical Workforce Project report

In addition to doctors, input to the project was also sought from professional and representative bodies through a series of themed roundtable discussions, a Call for Evidence, and modelling work carried out in collaboration with NHS Education for Scotland.

Phase two of the project begins in January 2026 and will focus on supporting clinical teams, improving workforce planning, redesigning training pathways and understanding the opportunities associated with redesigned services.