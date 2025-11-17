Document forger and drug smuggler among names added as NCA publishes updated list of ancillary orders to restrict serious criminals

The National Crime Agency has today published an spreadsheetupdated list (41 KB) of ancillary orders as part of its role to support the lifetime management of serious criminals and prevent further offending.

Ancillary orders are designed to frustrate criminality by limiting opportunities for criminals to take part in illegal activity but also make offenders less attractive to organised crime gangs who may have looked to recruit them after they had served a prison sentence.

The scrutiny an ancillary order brings means it makes it toxic for other criminals to communicate and collaborate with those who are subject to them.

Orders include Serious Crime Prevention Orders (SCPOs), Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Orders (STPOs), Financial Reporting Orders (FROs) and Travel Restriction Orders (TROs).

Between September 2024 and September 2025, 32 people have been issued with NCA-managed Serious Crime Prevention Orders, many of which will come into force once the offender has left prison.

They include Algerian national Radhouane Bouhafs, jailed in August 2024 for running a document forgery factory in Edmonton, London, on behalf of gangs involved in people smuggling and other immigration crime.

NCA investigators were able to identify tens of thousands of pounds in payments made to him in the 12 months before he was arrested.

He will face restrictions on, among other things, his use of mobile devices, bank accounts and possession of cash.

Three others newly added to the list are Alex Fowlie, Scott Johnston and Terry Willis, all members of a gang jailed in August and September 2025 for attempting to import cocaine worth more than £18 million into the UK using a speedboat.

Upon release from prison they will face restrictions on communication devices, their finances and ownership of boats.

Those subject to the orders who are in breach of them will face further action by the NCA.

Alison Abbott, Head of the NCA’s Prison and Lifetime Management Unit, said: “The NCA deals with the most serious and harmful criminals who have made their crimes their careers and believe they are beyond the reach of the law.

“Ancillary orders such as Serious Crime Prevention Orders mean we can monitor their activities and behaviours, preventing future offending and putting a stop to a return to a life of organised crime following their time in prison.

“We will continue to pursue criminals with all tools available to us as part of our mission to protect the public from serious and organised crime”.

The next Ancillary Orders list will be published in mid-2026. Publication of orders is considered carefully and on a case-by-case basis.