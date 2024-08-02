Chatham House
|Printable version
Does President Ruto have the means to appease Kenya’s protestors?
EXPERT COMMENT
Efforts to co-opt opposition and externalize blame are familiar tools in Kenyan politics, but may be ill-equipped to address the demands of a new youth protest phenomenon and the realities of Kenya’s fiscal struggles.
Protests led by Kenya’s ‘Gen Z’ population continue to exert pressure on President William Ruto as he approaches the end of his second year in office.
Demonstrations began in June, initially targeted at austerity-led tax increases but swiftly expanded to address widening societal inequality and perceived government apathy. Popular anger at brazen public displays of wealth among Kenya’s political elite and a president seen as focused more on his international profile than domestic challenges has been further fuelled by a state security response that has seen at least 50 demonstrators killed.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/08/does-president-ruto-have-means-appease-kenyas-protestors
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Israel’s strikes in Iran and Lebanon don’t hurt Hamas and Hezbollah much01/08/2024 15:20:00
But they move Israel and the ‘axis of resistance’ closer to a wider war – a conflict that each side knows it cannot win.
A new SDR should make increased UK defence spending count30/07/2024 09:20:00
While problems with procurement and recruitment may be being addressed, appointing external reviewers to the Strategic Defence Review is a creative way to overcome inter-service rivalry and build on deep experience.
Kamala Harris would bring greater foreign policy experience than most new US presidents29/07/2024 09:20:00
Were she elected president in November, the vice president would likely oversee significant continuity with Biden’s foreign policy – except, perhaps, on Gaza.
The UK needs to move faster on nuclear energy cybersecurity26/07/2024 16:15:00
The country’s nuclear energy industry has languished. The new government’s plans to revive it provide important opportunities, but cybersecurity needs bolstering.
Netanyahu’s speech sought bipartisan support by invoking the threat of Iran26/07/2024 15:25:00
Israel’s prime minister offered little hope for Americans seeking a swift end to the war – and gave no detail on a dignified future for Palestinians.
The UK needs an India strategy that goes beyond the trade deal26/07/2024 12:20:00
David Lammy will use his visit to renew momentum on the FTA negotiations, but he should also realize the strategic, economic and symbolic potential of a deeper UK-India relationship.
The Fatah–Hamas agreement increases Chinese influence in Palestinian affairs. But the road to unity is rocky25/07/2024 13:10:00
For Palestinian factions a new agreement is more about short term ideological and political priorities than establishing a genuine united front.
China’s third plenum – watch what they do, not what they say23/07/2024 15:10:00
Last week’s plenum was light on substance, but even if the CCP had been clearer about its intentions, we might still be none the wiser about the direction of policy.