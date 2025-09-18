Dogs Trust Christmas Parcels for homelessness services

Dogs Trust Together Through Homelessness (TTH) are accepting orders for their free annual Christmas Parcel Service, providing parcels to homelessness services across the country.

Parcels include a selection of doggie items (ranging from treats, toys, collars, leads or coats) for your clients with dogs this winter season.

To spread some festive cheer, at what is often a difficult and lonely time, place your order by 9am on 8th October 2025 via this link

For more information on this, please contact the TTH team on tth.christmas@dogstrust.org.uk or 020 7833 7611.