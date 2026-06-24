Crown Prosecution Service
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Domestic abuse expected to rise during the World Cup as prosecutors urge victims to come forward
Prosecutors are urging victims of domestic abuse to seek help and come forward during the World Cup, as incidents of abuse are likely to increase during the tournament.
Everyone deserves to enjoy sport without fear of violence, abuse or discrimination.
Whilst the World Cup brings excitement into many homes across the nation, for others it can be a time of fear, isolation and an increased risk.
Prosecutors see a rise in domestic abuse cases around major tournaments, and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) is reminding the public that domestic abuse is a serious crime that causes profound harm to victims and will be prosecuted.
Olivia Rose CPS National Stalking Lead said: “While the World Cup is a cause for celebration for many, we know it can also be a time of increased risk for victims of domestic abuse. Prosecutors tell us they see a rise in domestic abuse incidents around major football tournaments, and we are deeply concerned by the patterns we see.”
Evidence exists showing the link between domestic abuse incidents and major football tournaments. Research from Lancaster University shows domestic abuse incidents increase by 26% when England plays, and 38% if they lose.
The National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) released data showing that over 300 domestic abuse offences were reported to police during the Euro 2024 tournament, where victims believed the perpetrator’s behaviour was linked to football.
Anyone can be a victim of domestic abuse, and there is no stereotypical perpetrator. Domestic abuse is not always physical. It can be a pattern of psychological, emotional, physical and financial abuse, and controlling behaviour, that deeply impacts the victim.
Olivia Rose CPS National Stalking Lead said: “Football does not cause domestic abuse. But factors linked to major football events, like increased alcohol consumption and heightened emotions, can make situations worse. There is never any excuse for this.
“We take domestic abuse extremely seriously. Our latest data shows in domestic abuse flagged cases referred to us by police, where the CPS make a charging decision, 4 in 5 cases are charged. We are committed to building strong cases, working closely with police, to hold offenders to account.
“I hope this sends a clear message to anyone experiencing abuse, whether this happens during the World Cup or at any other point - you are not alone, and you do not have to suffer in silence. If you feel able, please report it. We know this can be hard to do, and confidential support services are available - you will be listened to. We will do everything we can to ensure abusers are brought to justice.
“I would also urge communities to look out for friends, family members or neighbours who may be especially vulnerable at this time. It could make a life-changing difference.”
The CPS works alongside criminal justice partners to make sure victims are supported throughout the justice process. Independent Domestic Violence Abuse Advisors are there to support victims, and special measures are also available for vulnerable or intimidated witnesses and victims to make sure they feel empowered to give their best possible evidence in court.
Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe, national policing lead for domestic abuse, said: “Our priority throughout the tournament is to support and protect anyone who may be at risk of domestic abuse.
“Police and prosecutors are working closely together to use all available powers to identify and arrest offenders, secure evidence and bring those responsible to justice.
“Football has the incredible ability to unite people, and we can use this tournament as an opportunity to look out for each other and collectively put a stop to domestic abuse.”
Support for domestic abuse victims
Anyone experiencing domestic abuse who is in immediate danger should always call 999.
Victims can also report abuse to the police on 101.
Coming forward to report domestic abuse can be hard to do. Confidential support services are available. For additional support, anyone affected by domestic abuse can contact the National Domestic Abuse Helpline 0808 2000 247 (England) or the Live Fear Free helpline on 0808 80 10 800 (Wales).
How the CPS is tackling domestic abuse
The CPS is committed to tackling domestic abuse and continues to work closely with police under the Domestic Abuse Joint Justice Plan. This ensures prosecutors and officers are talking from the earliest stages of a case to align investigation and prosecution strategies. This gives cases the best chance of securing both a charge and later a conviction.
The CPS works closely with charities and stakeholders to call out criminal behaviour linked to football including domestic abuse, demanding action to stop it.
Notes to editors
- The latest published CPS data shows in domestic abuse flagged cases referred to us by police, where the CPS make a charging decision, 4 in 5 cases are charged (81.1%) (CPS data, Q3 2025/26).
- Olivia Rose is the CPS National Stalking Lead.
- On National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) data showing domestic abuse offences reported to police during the Euro 2024 tournament, where victims believed the perpetrator’s behaviour was linked to football; data will not represent the true picture of domestic abuse offending where football was an aggravating factor due to several reasons including some victims may not recognise or disclose the link with football, officers may not always record the link, and these statistics only include forces that shared their figures.
- Last year, the Crown Prosecution Service launched its 2025-30 Violence Against Women and Girls strategy to tackle VAWG through criminal prosecutions. The full strategy can be found on the CPS website.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/national-news/news/domestic-abuse-expected-rise-during-world-cup-prosecutors-urge-victims-come
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