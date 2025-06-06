Domestic abuse practice guidance: Cafcass Cymru

Cafcass Cymru is pleased to announce the publication of its Domestic Abuse Practice Guidance suite, which will aid practitioners to understand and accurately assess the lasting impact of domestic abuse on the wellbeing and safety of children and adults.

This guidance provides domestic abuse-based information and theory, to support practitioner knowledge and to provide guidance on how domestic abuse should be approached in our interactions with families. The annexed documents provide opportunities for practitioners to reflect on and develop their practice in relation to domestic abuse.

The practice guidance suite aims to support Cafcass Cymru practitioners to be needs-led in their work with families and children. It contains information, recommendations for further reading, best practice pointers and reflective questions to support them in their work with children and their families. Practitioners are encouraged to utilise an investigative, objective, and empathetic approach to each assessment and with each family, focusing on behaviours and their impact in relation to child wellbeing, risk of harm and safety.

Cafcass Cymru’s Domestic Abuse Practice Guidance is a suite of guidance documents to support our approach where domestic abuse is identified. Our approach is underpinned by trauma informed practice and supported by the Safe and Together Institute approach.