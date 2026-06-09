Scottish Government
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Domestic abuse recorded by the police in Scotland, 2024-25
An Official Statistics publication for Scotland
Scotland’s Chief Statistician today released Domestic abuse recorded by the police in Scotland, 2024-25.
The main findings include:
The police recorded 64,967 incidents of domestic abuse in 2024-25, an increase of 2% compared to the previous year. Despite increasing over the latest two years, this figure remains below the peak in 2020-21.
There were 39,711 domestic abuse aggravated crimes and offences recorded by the police in 2024-25. The most common type of crime or offence was Common assault, accounting for 37%. This was followed by Threatening and abusive behaviour and Crimes against public justice, each accounting for 14% of domestic abuse aggravated crimes and offences.
Crimes recorded under the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act 2018 accounted for 6% of domestic abuse aggravated crimes and offences recorded in 2024-25.
There were 117 incidents of domestic abuse recorded by the police in Scotland per 10,000 population in 2024-25. At a local authority level, Dundee City (189), West Dunbartonshire (163) and West Lothian (145) recorded the highest incident rates per 10,000 population.
There were 72 domestic abuse aggravated crimes and offences recorded by the police in Scotland per 10,000 population in 2024-25. At a local authority level, West Dunbartonshire (119), Dundee City (112) and Dumfries & Galloway (94) recorded the highest rates of domestic abuse aggravated crimes and offences per 10,000 population.
Where information was recorded, just over four-in-five (81%) incidents of domestic abuse in 2024-25 involved a female victim and a male suspected perpetrator. This has remained unchanged since 2021-22.
Just under one-in-six (16%) of domestic abuse incidents involved a male victim and a female suspected perpetrator (where information was recorded). This increased slightly from 15% in 2023-24.
In 2024-25, the 31 to 35 years old age group had the highest incident rate for both victims (249 incidents recorded per 10,000 population) and suspected perpetrators (227 incidents recorded per 10,000 population).
Around nine-in-ten (89%) of all domestic abuse incidents occurred in a home or dwelling.
Background
- Full statistical publication
- Further information on Crime and Justice statistics
- Official statistics are produced by professionally independent statistical staff. Further information on the standards of official statistics in Scotland
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/domestic-abuse-recorded-by-the-police-in-scotland-2024-25/
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