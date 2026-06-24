Domestic abuse specialists will be deployed to 12 new 999 control rooms, under the second phase of ‘Raneem’s Law.’

Domestic abuse specialists to be embedded in 12 more 999 control rooms.

More victims and survivors of domestic abuse will be protected by specialists in 999 control rooms, as the number of forces operating the pioneering ‘Raneem’s Law’ is trebled.

Six months on from the government’s Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy - Phase Two of the rollout of ‘Raneem’s Law’ will see domestic abuse specialists embedded in 12 more 999 control rooms across England and Wales. This includes police forces in Thames Valley, West Yorkshire, Essex, Merseyside and North Wales - bringing the total number of forces to 17.



The measure was established in memory of Raneem Oudeh and her mother Khaola Saleem, who were murdered by Raneem’s ex-husband in August 2018 despite multiple 999 calls to police - who failed to turn up.

The initiative has already helped to protect victims, with early reports from police forces suggesting that ‘Raneem’s Law’ has led to:

increased confidence among call handlers and officers in handling domestic abuse incidents

earlier identification of high-risk cases

swifter action taken to deploy safeguarding measures and protect victims

Placing domestic abuse specialists in 999 control rooms aims to strengthen the police response to domestic abuse from the first point of contact. The specialists oversee how calls for help are assessed and managed, often providing real-time advice to responding officers and call handlers.

They also review cases and risk assessments, support staff training and ensure victims are swiftly referred to specialist services where needed.

The news comes as the government marks one year since the launch ‘Raneem’s Law,’ which has so far embedded specialists in West Midlands, Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire, Humberside and Northumbria. It is part of the government’s unprecedented mission to halve violence against women and girls in a decade.

With an estimated 3.8 million people experiencing domestic abuse last year, the continued expansion of ‘Raneem’s Law’ is a vital step towards ensuring that every victim - no matter where they live - can rely on a system built to protect them.

As part of its ambitious Violence against Women and Girls Strategy, the government has committed to rolling out ‘Raneem’s Law’ across every police force in England and Wales by 2029.

Minister for Safeguarding and Violence against Women and Girls Natalie Fleet said:

Last year, one in 8 women experienced domestic abuse, sexual assault, or stalking. No society that tolerates this level of violence can claim to be safe for women. That’s why we are rolling out the pioneering ‘Raneem’s Law’ to another 12 police forces in England and Wales, because every victim - no matter where they live - should be able to rely on a system that truly supports them. But we will not stop there. We will deploy the full power of the state to make this country safe for women and girls.

Nour Norris, lead campaigner, aunt and sister of Raneem Oudeh and Khaola Saleem, said:

When my sister Khaola and my niece Raneem called for help, they should have been heard, understood and protected. Instead, our family lost two beautiful lives in circumstances that should never have happened. Every step forward for ‘Raneem’s Law’ is deeply emotional for me because it comes from unimaginable pain and loss. Knowing that 12 more police forces will have domestic abuse specialists in their 999 control rooms gives me hope that other families may be spared the heartbreak that ours lives with every day. Raneem’s Law’ is more than a policy. It is a legacy built on love for my sister and niece and on the determination that their voices, and the voices of all victims of domestic abuse, are never ignored again. I am incredibly proud to see this expansion and remain committed to ensuring that every victim who reaches out for help is met with understanding, expertise and, most importantly, protection.

This announcement builds on the government’s progress to tackle violence against women and girls including through rolling out the pioneering Domestic Abuse Protection Orders to provide victims with protection for as long as needed.

We are also investing over £1 billion over the next 3 years to support victims of violence against women and girls. This includes nearly £500 million for safe accommodation for domestic abuse victims, £550 million for counselling, court guidance and children’s services, and up to £55 million for specialist therapeutic and support.

This forms part of the government’s ambitious Violence against Women and Girls Strategy which deploys the full power of the state to halve this issue in a decade.

The full list of ‘Raneem’s Law’ Phase 2 sites: