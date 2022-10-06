Domestic abuser receives increased sentence after referral to the Court of Appeal

The offender will now spend longer in prison for offences which included stabbing his partner in the stomach.

A man who stabbed his partner has received an increased prison sentence after his case was referred to the Court of Appeal by the then Solicitor General, Edward Timpson CBE KC MP.

Michael Jones stabbed his partner in the stomach after pinning her down, smothering her and forcing her to play a “truth-or-dare” game at knifepoint.

On 6 June 2022, Jones, 40, was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 6 years’ imprisonment for wounding with intent.

Following the sentencing Jones’ original sentence was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

On 6 October, the Court found Jones’ original sentence to be unduly lenient and increased it to 7 years and 6 months’ imprisonment and an extended licence period of 3 years.

Speaking after the hearing, HM Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson MP said:

Jones subjected his partner to unimaginable violence, which will have a lasting impact on the victim.