Domestic abuser who broke his partner’s neck leaving her paralysed is jailed

An abuser who suggested it was a ‘playfight’ that broke his partner’s neck, leaving her paralysed and in need of round the clock care, has been jailed for grievous bodily harm.

Robert Easom

Landscape gardener, Robert Easom, 57, was jailed for 16 years plus a four-year extended licence period. He had exercised coercive control over his partner, being loving one minute and lashing out verbally and physically the next.

On 17 February 2025, Easom’s partner tried to end the relationship. In response, Easom carried out a violent assault culminating in him pushing down on his partner’s head with such force that he broke her neck.

Alison Wolstenholme of the Crown Prosecution Service yesterday said:

“In a fit of rage, Robert Easom pushed his partner’s head down with such force that he broke her neck – changing her life forever. “After years of coercive control, where he assaulted her, belittled her, tormented her and deliberately frightened her, he carried out a brutal assault when she tried to end the relationship. “He attempted to evade responsibility for his actions, telling various lies about how his partner became injured. Later, he accepted causing the injuries which left the woman paralysed from the chest down, but claimed that he did not intend to cause serious harm. The evidence did not allow us to considering accepting that. “The CPS was determined to see Easom face the full consequences of his actions, and we pushed for the case to go to trial. The jury saw through his lies and found him guilty of intentionally inflicting grievous bodily harm. “The incredible strength shown by the victim during this prosecution cannot be overstated. Her support has allowed us to bring the strongest possible case against a dangerous abuser and ensure he faces the full force of the law.”

Easom and the woman began their relationship some eight years before the life changing assault. It started well but over time, Easom became verbally abusive, criticising her and belittling her.

He could be very loving and made her believe that she had been overreacting to incidents where she was frightened and the relationship continued.

This was to be the pattern of Easom’s coercive control, loving one minute and abusive and violent the next.

The violence escalated. In 2021, Easom wrapped her head in a bedsheet, causing her to struggle for her breath. In January 2025, following a disagreement, he accelerated rapidly to frighten her and then performed an emergency stop just before a wall. He then headbutted her and scraped her face with his stubble.

The final incident occurred on 17 February 2025, when the woman tried to end the relationship, calmly telling Easom that it was for the best as they were arguing.

Easom flew into a rage. He started shouting, accusing her of causing an argument, pushed her forcefully against the headboard and grabbed her throat.

He then left the room and briefly returned, shouting “shut the f*** up” and pushing her head with such force that he broke her neck.

By the time he stopped, the damage had been done. After some convincing, he called an ambulance, lying to the operator and saying she had fallen out of bed.

She was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital where she was diagnosed with a broken neck. She had an operation to restore her spinal alignment, but the neurological damage rendered her tetraplegic and couldn’t be repaired.

Easom was arrested and gave a prepared statement during his police interview where he claimed they had been playfighting.

On the first day of his trial at Preston Crown Court, Easom pleaded guilty to two counts of actual bodily harm and one count of controlling or coercive behaviour. He admitted breaking his partner’s neck but denied that he had intended to do serious harm.

Following the trial, he was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison plus a four-year extended licence period at the same court on 27 February 2026.

Notes to Editors