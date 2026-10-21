Domestic abuser who suffocated former partner now jailed after sentence increased

A man who repeatedly assaulted and abused his former partner had his suspended sentence overturned after the Attorney General intervened.

Aiden Ford, 40, of Hanham, Bristol, had his suspended sentence of three years increased to an immediate sentence of four years and three months’ imprisonment after the Attorney General, Ellie Reeves KC MP, referred his case to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

The court heard that Ford and the victim began a relationship in September 2024. Between February and August 2025, Ford subjected her to a campaign of repeated violent assaults and coercive and controlling behaviour including trapping her in his home, making threats to her life, and relentlessly contacting her after she tried to end the relationship.

On one occasion, Ford forced the victim into his car and drove to a secluded area, where he restrained her in the passenger seat. The victim feared for her life as Ford violently assaulted her and suffocated her with his forearm.

After the victim reported the abuse, the offender persistently pressured and ultimately persuaded the victim to withdraw her statements to the police.

The Attorney General, Ellie Reeves KC MP said:

Aiden Ford subjected his victim to a sustained and terrifying campaign of violence and coercive control, leaving her genuinely fearing for her life. There is no excuse, and no place for domestic abuse in our society. Tackling violence against women and girls is my number one priority, and I welcome the Court of Appeal’s decision to overturn Ford’s suspended sentence and increase his sentence following my referral.

On 11 June 2026, at Cardiff Crown Court, Aiden Ford was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment suspended for three years for one count of controlling and coercive behaviour, one count of suffocation, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of perverting the course of justice.

On 20 October 2026, at the Court of Appeal, his sentence was increased to four years and three months’ imprisonment.