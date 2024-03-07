Domestic appliances deal cleared by the CMA

Following a provisional clearance in February, the CMA is now allowing the proposed deal between Arçelik and Whirlpool to go ahead.

Arçelik and Whirlpool are two of the largest suppliers of major domestic appliances (MDAs) in the UK, including washing machines, tumble dryers, dishwashers and cooking appliances. Arçelik supplies MDAs primarily under the Beko, Blomberg and Grundig brands, and Whirlpool supplies MDAs primarily under the Indesit and Hotpoint brands.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) referred the deal to a Phase 2 review after initially identifying concerns which warranted further investigation during its Phase 1 investigation.

Since then, an independent CMA panel has gathered and analysed a wide range of evidence – including seeking views from businesses and customers – in order to assess the potential impact of this deal.

The panel reviewed evidence which showed that while Arçelik and Whirlpool both have strong market positions, they will continue to face significant competition from other suppliers. This includes well known suppliers and brands such as BSH (including its Bosch and Neff brands), Haier Group (including its Hoover and Candy brands), Samsung and LG; retailers’ ‘private label’ brands such as Logik and Bush (Currys and Argos); and more recent entrants such as Hisense.

The evidence also showed that the competitive landscape has changed considerably in recent years and continues to do so. Whirlpool’s market position in MDAs has significantly declined over the last decade, and it is likely that its European MDA business will be fundamentally different in the future. At the same time, suppliers such as Haier Group and Hisense have gained market share, and it is likely that they will continue to expand. These market dynamics are supported by a range of evidence, including from internal documents, financial analysis and third parties.

Martin Coleman, chair of the independent expert panel conducting the investigation, said:

We conducted a thorough investigation into this deal, which included extensive engagement with customers, competitors, and others. We found that the deal may not be expected to harm competition, with shoppers continuing to benefit from a wide range of options. As such, we believe this deal should be allowed to proceed.

For more information, visit the Arçelik /Whirlpool case page.

Notes to Editors: