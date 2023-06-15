Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
Don’t be blind to AI risks in rush to see opportunity – ICO reviewing key businesses’ use of generative AI
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) will today call for businesses to address the privacy risks generative AI can bring before rushing to adopt the technology – with tougher checks on whether organisations are compliant with data protection laws.
New research indicates that generative AI could become a £1 trillion market within a decade, with potential to bring huge benefits to business and society.
Speaking at Politico’s Global Tech Day today, Stephen Almond, Exec Director of Regulatory Risk, will call for businesses to see those opportunities – but to see too the risks that come with them.
Stephen Almond, Exec Director of Regulatory Risk said:
“Businesses are right to see the opportunity that generative AI offers, whether to create better services for customers or to cut the costs of their services. But they must not be blind to the privacy risks.
“Spend time at the outset to understand how AI is using personal information, mitigate any risks you become aware of, and then roll out your AI approach with confidence that it won't upset customers or regulators.”
Generative AI creates content after collecting or querying huge volumes of information from publicly accessible sources online, including people’s personal information. Laws already exist to protect people’s rights, including privacy, and apply to generative AI as an emerging technology.
In April, the ICO set out eight questions organisations developing or using generative AI that processes personal data need to be asking themselves. The regulator also committed to acting where organisations are not following the law.
Stephen Almond will today say:
“We will be checking whether businesses have tackled privacy risks before introducing generative AI – and taking action where there is risk of harm to people through poor use of their data. There can be no excuse for ignoring risks to people’s rights and freedoms before rollout.
“Businesses need to show us how they’ve addressed the risks that occur in their context – even if the underlying technology is the same. An AI-backed chat function helping customers at a cinema raises different question compared with one for a sexual health clinic, for instance.”
Stephen Almond will be speaking at a panel discussion on Generative AI at a panel discussion a panel discussion on Generative AI at Politico’s Global Tech Day on Thursday 15 June, as part of London Tech Week 2023.
The ICO is committed to supporting UK businesses to develop and innovate with new technologies that respect people’s privacy. Our recently updated Guidance on AI and Data Protection provides a roadmap to data protection compliance for developers and users of generative AI. Our accompanying risk toolkit helps organisations looking to identify and mitigate data protection risks.
Innovators identifying novel data protection questions can get advice from us through our Regulatory Sandbox and new Innovation Advice service. Building on this offer, we are in the process of piloting a Multi-Agency Advice Service for digital innovators needing joined up advice from multiple regulators with our partners in the Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum.
Notes to editors
- The ICO has specific responsibilities set out in the Data Protection Act 2018 (DPA2018), the United Kingdom General Data Protection Regulation (UK GDPR), the Freedom of Information Act 2000 (FOIA), Environmental Information Regulations 2004 (EIR), Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations 2003 (PECR) and a further five acts and regulations.
- The ICO can take action to address and change the behaviour of organisations and individuals that collect, use and keep personal information. This includes criminal prosecution, non-criminal enforcement and audit.
- To report a concern to the ICO telephone our helpline 0303 123 1113 or go to ico.org.uk/concerns.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2023/06/don-t-be-blind-to-ai-risks-in-rush-to-see-opportunity/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
Two energy firms fined combined £250,000 for making unlawful marketing calls09/06/2023 09:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has fined two energy companies a total of £250,000 for bombarding people and businesses on the UK’s ‘do not call’ register with unlawful marketing calls.
ICO warns of “real danger” of discrimination in new technologies that monitor the brain08/06/2023 15:25:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is warning that newly emerging neurotechnologies risk discriminating against people if those groups are not put at the heart of their development.
ICO reprimands Thames Valley Police for releasing witness details to suspected criminals02/06/2023 12:25:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued a reprimand to Thames Valley Police (TVP) after details were released which led to suspected criminals learning the address of a witness.
ICO issues Ministry of Justice with reprimand after confidential personal information left in prison holding area26/05/2023 12:10:00
The ICO has issued a formal reprimand to the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) after confidential waste documents were left in an unsecured prison holding area.
“It’s important not to get caught out.” - New SARs guidance for employers issued24/05/2023 16:05:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has today published new guidance for businesses and employers on responding to Subject Access Requests (SARs)
Information Commissioner John Edwards' opening remarks at the European Parliament’s Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE), delivered on 23 May 2023.23/05/2023 12:25:00
Information Commissioner John Edwards' opening remarks at the European Parliament’s Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE), delivered today.
ICO fines two businesses £180,000 for making unlawful marketing calls17/05/2023 09:10:00
Regulator launches three new videos aimed at helping small businesses navigate electronic communications law.
ICO takes action against both Plymouth City Council and Norfolk County Council for failing to respond to information access requests16/05/2023 09:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has reprimanded two councils that have failed to respond to the public when asked for personal information held about them – known as a Subject Access Request (SAR).
ICO takes action against Shropshire Council for failing to respond to Freedom of Information requests10/05/2023 09:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued an enforcement notice to Shropshire Council for its poor handling of requests made under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) 2000.