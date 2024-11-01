Don't burn a hole in your pocket with a fine this Bonfire Night

Burning household waste can cause pollution, harm people, wildlife and the environment and could lead to a fine of up to £50,000.

With Bonfire Night fast approaching, the Environment Agency is urging those planning to celebrate to go to an organised event or risk a hefty fine if holding their own.

As well as the safety risks caused by bonfires, they have an impact on the climate and, if the wrong materials are burned, can harm wildlife, the environment and human health.

The only materials that should be used in bonfires are dry, untreated and unpainted wood, along with small amounts of paper or cardboard. Using wet wood creates smoke which can spread and cause a nuisance to neighbours, and bonfires can quickly get out of control if not properly managed.

Those still planning to have a bonfire at home are advised:

not to use it to dispose of household waste such as plastic, rubber, glass, oils or metal - these materials carry a pollution risk and should be disposed of through waste collections or at council recycling centres.

always check for hedgehogs and other wildlife which may have crawled inside before setting light to a bonfire

don’t allow anyone else to add materials to your bonfire, other than clean, dry, untreated wood.

Wet wood creates smoke and bonfires can quickly escape control

It’s not just householders that may use Bonfire Night as a way of getting rid of rubbish, businesses may use it to burn waste too, but the Environment Agency also urges them to be aware of what they are burning.

As well as the harm and nuisance burning the wrong kind of waste can cause, burning of most types of waste is illegal and can carry a fine of up to £50,000.

Ben Shayler of the Environment Agency yesterday said:

We want people to have fun on Bonfire Night – but to do so safely and in a way that won’t create a risk to the environment, wildlife, you and your neighbours. The best way of doing that is to stop burning waste altogether and go to a properly organised community event where organisers have followed our guidelines and won’t be causing a hazard. Whether you are a business owner or householder, if you are paying someone to take waste away, always check they are licensed waste carriers who will dispose of waste correctly. Criminals working in illegal waste operations may also use the celebration to dispose of hazardous and inappropriate waste.

Dave Waters, area manager of Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service, yesterday said:

We would always urge people to attend organised bonfire and fireworks events as it’s much safer. In addition, it reduces the potential pressure on the fire and rescue service at a time of year when we can be extremely busy.

If you see a bonfire being built, which you think may contain hazardous materials, you can contact the Environment Agency on our 24-hour helpline at 0800 807060 or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

You can check if a waste carrier is licensed on our public register.