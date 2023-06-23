Think Tanks
|Printable version
Don’t follow Australia on vaping ban, says IEA expert
Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the Health Secretary Steve Barclay’s suggestion that the UK could learn lessons from Australia’s approach to vaping
“The only thing Britain can learn about vaping from Australia is what not to do. Its policy of prohibition has given it the worst of both worlds. It has a massive black market for e-cigarettes and tobacco. It is the only developed country where teenagers’ smoking and vaping rates are rising. Australians are now in the process of trying to ban e-cigarettes for a third time.
“The UK has fairly sensible laws on e-cigarettes. We just need to enforce them. Australia has stupid laws and should be ignored, except as a cautionary tale.”
IEA spokespeople are available for live and pre-recorded broadcast
Contact: media@iea.org.uk / 07763 365520
Notes to Editors
- The prevalence of smoking among 14 to 17-year-olds in Australia has risen from 2% to 13% between 2018 and 2023.
(Source: Australian Government’s Department of Health and Aged Care, Current vaping and current smoking in the Australian population aged 14+ years: February 2018-March 2023, May 2023)
- The youth smoking rate in the United Kingdom, among 16 to 24-year-olds, has declined in recent years, from 28% to 14% between 2018 and 2021 (Source: Office for National Statistics, Adult smoking habits in Great Britain, December 2022).
- The proportion of pupils, aged 11 to 15, who were regular smokers in the United Kingdom declined from 2% to 1% between 2018 and 2021 (Source: NHS Digital, Smoking, Drinking and Drug Use among Young People in England, 2021: Data tables, September 2022)
- In September 2021, the IEA published Vaping Works: Inerational Best Practices by Christopher Snowdon, and in April 2022 published Vaper Trails: New nicotine products and the innovation principle by Victoria Hewson and Christopher Snowdon.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
Interest rate rise risks doing more harm than good, says IPPR22/06/2023 16:15:00
The UK’s leading progressive thinktank, IPPR, has responded to the announcement that the Bank of England has increased its interest rates to 5 per cent.
IEA - BOGOF ban to worsen cost-of-living crisis15/06/2023 10:25:00
Head of Lifestyle Economics at the free market think tank the Institute of Economics Affairs, Christopher Snowdon, commented on the government’s decision to continue pursuing its ban on supermarket ‘buy one get one free’ offers
Human nature makes interstate conflict inevitable, argues new IEA book15/06/2023 09:25:00
Classical liberal ideas provide a “coherent and unique voice” in international relations, according to a new book published by the Institute of Economic Affairs
IPPR says Labour right to stick with climate spending pledge12/06/2023 10:05:00
Luke Murphy, associate director at IPPR responded to last Friday’s announcement by Rachel Reeves to phase in Labour’s £28 billion a year green investment pledge
IEA - Govt windfall tax relief is too little, too late12/06/2023 09:05:00
Andy Mayer, Energy Analyst at the free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the government’s decision to ease windfall taxes when oil and gas prices fall below the 20-year average
IPPR - NHS staff desperate for new managers so they have more time to care for patients09/06/2023 09:25:00
An assembly of healthcare professionals has demanded more and better managers as part of a 10-point plan to solve the workforce crisis.
IPPR - ‘Unfit’ planning system means a 4,700-year wait for onshore wind needed for energy security, warns report07/06/2023 16:20:00
The current English planning system is not ‘fit for purpose’ to build a net zero world, restore nature or meet housing need, according to a new report by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR).
IEA - Britain’s nanny state continues to expand, finds new international ranking01/06/2023 09:25:00
The UK is among the most authoritarian countries in Europe for food and soft drink, tobacco, and alcohol regulation