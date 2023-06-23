Friday 23 Jun 2023 @ 09:25
Don’t follow Australia on vaping ban, says IEA expert

Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the Health Secretary Steve Barclay’s suggestion that the UK could learn lessons from Australia’s approach to vaping

“The only thing Britain can learn about vaping from Australia is what not to do. Its policy of prohibition has given it the worst of both worlds. It has a massive black market for e-cigarettes and tobacco. It is the only developed country where teenagers’ smoking and vaping rates are rising. Australians are now in the process of trying to ban e-cigarettes for a third time.

“The UK has fairly sensible laws on e-cigarettes. We just need to enforce them. Australia has stupid laws and should be ignored, except as a cautionary tale.”

  • The prevalence of smoking among 14 to 17-year-olds in Australia has risen from 2% to 13% between 2018 and 2023.

(Source: Australian Government’s Department of Health and Aged Care, Current vaping and current smoking in the Australian population aged 14+ years: February 2018-March 2023, May 2023)

