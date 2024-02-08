Don’t force staff to make dangerous journeys to work in the snow, says TUC

TUC calls on employers to show understanding during this week’s cold snap

Union body says workers must not be docked pay or holiday if they can’t get in

With the Met Office issuing a yellow warning for snow in much of north Wales and northern and central England today (Thursday). the TUC has called on employers not to force their staff to take any risks by making dangerous journeys to work.

The TUC says employers must show understanding and not punish workers by withholding pay or making them use their holiday.

Bad weather policies

The TUC suggests that all employers have clear weather policies to set out what staff should do when snow and ice, or a lack of public transport, prevents them getting to work.

For example, when the snow causes problems on the UK’s transport network it makes sense for employers to encourage and enable staff to work from home if they can, rather than struggle with a lengthy, risky and difficult commute to and from work.

The union body says that these policies should also cover what parents should do if schools close and they have no alternative childcare.

Minimum temperature

The TUC is also reminding employers to keep their workplaces safe during the cold weather.

Official health and safety law says the temperature should normally be at least 16°C (or 13°C if much of the work indoors involves severe physical effort). And bosses should also ensure entrances to workplaces are gritted and not slippery.

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said: