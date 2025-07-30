WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Don’t get caught out this festival season - Citizens Advice shares top tips to event-goers this summer
As music lovers gear up for a summer of festivals and big gigs, Citizens Advice is urging fans to watch out for ticket scams – and make sure they don’t miss out on all the fun by falling for a fake.
With thousands of people set to descend on sold-out gigs like Oasis or festivals such as Reading and Leeds over the coming weeks, the charity is warning people to be aware of fraudsters who will take advantage of demand being high.
And with countless fans left out of pocket or turned away at the gates after buying fake or mis-sold tickets every year*, Citizens Advice has put together five quick tips on how to buy tickets safely online and beat the scammers.
Jane Parsons, Consumer Expert at Citizens Advice, said: “With so many people excited for a summer of live music, scammers see a golden opportunity to catch out event-goers with fake tickets.
“Every year, we see examples of people who’ve spent hundreds of pounds on tickets that turn out to be fake, mis-sold or never arrive.
“But by following a few simple steps, people can buy with confidence and make sure the only thing they have to worry about is catching the headline act.”
Jane’s top tips for people are:
1. Stick to official sellers: Buy tickets directly from the event organiser, venue, or official artist sites as this way you’ll know it’s genuine and at the original price. Don’t buy tickets from a website if:
-
it’s offering tickets which aren’t officially on sale yet
-
it could be hard to contact the company selling them - for example if they only have a PO Box address and mobile number
2. Use fan-to-fan platforms and reselling sites carefully: If the event’s sold out, you can try using reputable fan‑to‑fan resale sites that cap prices at face value and offer refunds if tickets turn out to be invalid or misdescribed.
Reselling (or secondary ticketing) sites resell tickets bought from official sellers and others, including private sellers. Some events have their own rules about reselling tickets or procedures for doing so and it’s worth checking the terms and conditions of an event for this information before you spend any money.
You should also make sure the reselling site you use tells you:
-
what kind of tickets you’re buying - for example your seat number or if the tickets are for a standing area or has a restricted view
-
your unique reference number for your tickets so that if you can’t tell where you'll be sitting or standing you can use them to check with the original seller.
3. Always pay by card - never cash or bank transfer: You should pay for tickets online with a credit or debit card. If you use a card and there’s a problem, for example the tickets are fake, your bank will usually help you get your money back. Be very careful if a reselling site asks you to pay by bank transfer - this might be a scam.
4. Watch out for red flags - if it’s too good to be true, then it probably is: Be wary of vague listings, last-minute deals, or low prices that seem too good to be true. Scammers will also often say things like “only one left!” or “need to sell urgently” to push you into a quick sale — especially on social media or messaging apps. If a seller can’t provide clear ticket details, refund terms, or asks to "DM you privately", think twice.
5. Don’t fall for pressure tactics by private sellers: If you buy tickets from a private seller, you'll have little protection if you don’t get what you expect - for example the tickets don’t arrive. It’s best to meet the seller face to face before you pay them - meet them in a public place and take someone with you. Don’t be tempted to buy from someone selling tickets in the street near the venue - the tickets might be fake.
If you’ve experienced a problem with ticket scams, you can report any issues to Citizens Advice’s Consumer Service.
We give people the knowledge and confidence they need to find their way forward - whoever they are, and whatever their problem.
Notes to editors:
-
*Action Fraud data released by the Home Office found the public lost more than £1.6 million in scams related to concert tickets in 2024 - more than double the figure from the previous year. Around 3,700 gig ticket fraud reports were made to Action Fraud in 2024, with almost half of them referring to offers made on social media platforms.
-
Citizens Advice is made up of the national charity Citizens Advice; the network of independent local Citizens Advice charities across England and Wales; the Citizens Advice consumer service; and the Witness Service.
-
Our network of charities offers impartial advice online, over the phone, and in person,for free.
-
Citizens Advice helped 2.68 million people face to face, over the phone, by email and webchat in 2023-24. And we had 51.7 million visits to our website. For full service statistics see our monthly publication Advice trends.
-
Citizens Advice service staff are supported by more than 19,000 trained volunteers, working at over 1,900 service outlets across England and Wales.
-
Citizens Advice is the statutory consumer advocate for energy and postal markets. We provide supplier performance information to consumers and policy analysis to decision makers.
-
You can get consumer advice from the Citizens Advice consumer service on 0808 223 1133 or 0808 223 1144 for Welsh language speakers.
