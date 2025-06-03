Action Fraud
|Printable version
Don’t get hooked: new warning urges the public to continue reporting phishy emails and texts with 41 million already reported
As of April 2025, the total number of phishing scams reported to the Suspicious Email Reporting Service (SERS) reached over 41 million since its launch in April 2020. This has resulted in 217,000 scams being removed from across 393,395 websites pages by the National Cyber Security Centre.
Insight revealed by Action Fraud shows the top industries impersonated in reported phishing emails were streaming services, tech and telecommunication companies, with some posing as various UK government schemes.
Action Fraud, the national fraud and cyber crime reporting service, launched a phishing awareness campaign to urge the public to beware of phishing scams and report all emails and messages if they look suspicious.
Spam calls and suspicious text messages can be reported too. By using 7726, a free service offered by mobile network providers, customers can forward suspicious text messages, which helps the removal of scam websites and allows networks to block users sending scam text messages. Between April 2020 and April 2025, more than 27,000 scams were removed as a result of being reported using 7726.
Superintendent Amanda Wolf, Head of the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau at the City of London Police, yesterday said:
“We know it can be difficult to spot fake messages or tell if a call is genuine. Criminals can change tactics fast and use the technology available to constantly create genuine looking emails and messages or facilitate calls that feel authentic - all designed to trick us and try and steal personal and financial information.
“Every phishing email reported helps us gain a better understanding of the tactics being used and enables us to tackle it head on by identifying malicious URLs trending in phishing emails and texts - they can be taken down and disrupted, preventing further activity. The more reports received, the more people we can protect, preventing them from becoming victims.
“Don’t get caught out, Stop, Think Fraud, and make sure you report suspicious-looking emails or messages if you receive them. You can forward emails to report@phishing.gov.uk, or forward spam text messages to 7726.”
Sarah Lyons, NCSC Deputy Director for Economy and Society Resilience, yesterday said:
“Since 2020, over 41 million phishing attempts have been reported to the Suspicious Email Reporting Service — a powerful sign that the public is staying alert to online threats, helping to protect themselves and others.
“But cyber criminals aren’t giving up - they’re constantly finding new ways to trick people into clicking malicious links, sharing personal information, or handing over money.
“That’s why it’s more important than ever to stay alert. You’ll find clear, practical advice on how to spot and report scams - and how to stay secure online - on the NCSC website.”
What is phishing?
'Phishing', ‘quishing’ or ‘smishing’ is when criminals use fake emails, text messages, QR codes, or phone calls to trick victims.
The goal of a phishing message is to encourage the victim to click a malicious link, or scan a fraudulent QR code, which usually leads them to a genuine-looking website, designed to make victims part way with their financial and/or personal information. Criminals will use well-known brands or organisations the victim already has a connection with, like a bank or tradesperson, to make fake emails seem genuine and more convincing.
How can you protect yourself?
If you’ve received an email that doesn’t feel right, STOP!
- break the contact – don’t reply, click on any links, call any phone numbers or make any payments
- check if it’s genuine: contact the organisation directly using an email address or phone number you know is correct, e.g. from your utility bills, via a search engine, on the back of your card or by calling 159 for banks
- before you delete the email, forward it to report@phishing.gov.uk
If you’ve received a text message that doesn’t feel right, STOP!
- break the contact – don’t reply, click on any links, call any phone numbers or make any payments
- check if it’s genuine: contact the organisation directly using an email address or phone number you know is correct, e.g. from your utility bills, via a search engine, on the back of your card or by calling 159 for banks
- forward the message for free to 7726
If you’ve received a call that doesn’t feel right, STOP!
- hang up
- check if it’s genuine: contact the organisation directly using contact details you know are correct, such as those on a utility bill, official website, the back of your card or by calling 159 for your bank
- don’t trust the Caller ID display on your phone – it’s not proof of ID
- report it by sending a text to 7726 with the word ‘call’ followed by the scam caller’s number
For more advice on how to protect yourself from fraud: https://stopthinkfraud.campaign.gov.uk/
If you’ve lost money or provided financial information as a result of a phishing scam, notify your bank immediately and report it to Action Fraud at actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040. In Scotland, call Police Scotland on 101.
Original article link: https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/news/phishing-awareness-campaign
ActionFraud is the UK’s national fraud and cyber crime reporting centre.
We provide a central point of contact for information about fraud and cyber crime.
The easiest way to report fraud and cyber crime is by using our online reporting tool.Report
Latest News from
Action Fraud
New alert issued as Action Fraud reveals staggering rise of extortion phishing email reports in March08/05/2025 15:20:00
Action Fraud are urging the public to look out for phishing emails that relate to extortion as the Suspicious Email Reporting Service (SERS) received over 2,924 reports in March 2025, a staggering increase compared to only 133 reports made in February.
Stay vigilant for ticket fraud ahead of top events and concerts this summer15/04/2025 10:20:00
Action Fraud urge those planning to buy tickets or attend this summer’s events and concerts to stay vigilant to criminals, with the total combined loss increasing nearly 50% from 2023 to £9.7 million in 2024.
Protect your online accounts from hackers and enable 2SV: Action Fraud issue new warning about social media and email account hacking as new data is revealed.18/03/2025 10:20:00
This year Action Fraud and Meta are encouraging the public to protect their social media and email accounts as data shows there were more than 35,000 reports made last year.
Don’t let fraudsters trip you up this summer: new alert issued as people look to snap up online holiday deals25/02/2025 10:20:00
People looking to snap up online holiday deals ahead of the summer are being warned to stay extra alert and do their research before booking their getaways, as new data reveals victims lost a total of over £11 million to holiday fraud last year.
Action Fraud issue new alert warning to look out for unusual messages or phishing emails from hotel accounts using the Booking.com platform10/01/2025 16:20:00
Those using the platform Booking.com to book their holidays or accommodation are being warned they could be targeted with emails or messages requesting payments from hotels who have had their account taken over by fraudsters. Between June 2023 and September 2024, Action Fraud received 532 reports from individuals, with a total of £370,000 lost.
Make sure you have a #FraudFreeXmas: Action Fraud reveal 12 fraud types to look out for this Christmas10/12/2024 10:20:00
People celebrating this festive season are being encouraged to have a #FraudFreeXmas and stay alert to fraudsters taking advantage of the time of year, as Action Fraud reveal the 12 frauds of Christmas.
Action Fraud: stay safe online after £1.4 million lost from email and social media account hacking in the last year02/10/2024 10:20:00
Action Fraud is warning people to provide an extra layer of protection and enable the 2-Step Verification (2SV) option, as more than 33,600 people had their social media or email accounts hacked in the last year.
#ProtectYourPension: Action Fraud warns to look out for pension fraudsters as new data reveals a total loss of £17.7 million in 202311/09/2024 11:20:00
Action Fraud is warning savers to stay vigilant and protect their pensions and investments from fraudsters trying to trick people out of their lifetime savings, as new data reveals £17.7 million lost to pension fraud last year.
Going back to school? Top frauds targeting young people revealed as Action Fraud warns about a total loss of £143.7 million last year.28/08/2024 10:20:00
Students and those going back to university are being warned about the top fraud types affecting young people, as new data reveals almost 69,000 reports were received from people aged between 11 and 29, losing a total of £143.7 million in 2023.