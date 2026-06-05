Don’t Get Played: Trading Standards Warns Fans Over Counterfeit World Cup Shirts

With the FIFA World Cup just a week away, the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is urging football fans to be on their guard against counterfeit replica shirts.

Demand for official merchandise always surges around a major tournament, and counterfeiters are ready to take advantage. Fake shirts are appearing on online marketplaces and the high street in growing numbers, and CTSI is calling on consumers to know what to look for before they buy.

The asking price is often the first warning sign. Genuine current-season replica shirts typically retail between £60 and £120. A shirt being offered for a fraction of that, particularly through social media, unfamiliar websites, or third-party online marketplace sellers, should prompt immediate caution. CTSI recommends purchasing replica kits from official club shops, league-endorsed retailers, or well-known national retailers. These outlets are far more likely to resolve problems quickly and stand behind what they sell – and while no retailer is immune from product safety issues, reputable brands have both the incentive and the means to act when things go wrong.

Many counterfeit shirts may be easy to spot because of poor design: loose or uneven stitching, glue marks, rough or uneven embroidery, ‘player only’ patches that should not appear on retail versions, spelling errors in player or club names, and colours that look wrong.

The fabric can be another clue: genuine shirts usually feel light and breathable, while counterfeits may feel cheap, flimsy, or unusually heavy. It is also worth checking the stitching at the hem and sleeves, as well as the thread colour inside the shirt, which on an authentic garment will usually match the outer fabric. Others, however, are produced to a much higher standard of finish and can be difficult to distinguish from genuine articles without closer inspection.

This is why CTSI is drawing attention to the authentication features found inside the garment. On many official replica shirts, a hang tag and security label are sewn on the inside. Consumers should check both carefully. The Purchase Order number printed on the security label and the hang tag should be identical – any discrepancy could be a sign of a fake. The security code is unique to each individual garment and will not be repeated on any other shirt; a seller offering multiple shirts with the same security code is selling counterfeits. All genuine hang tags also carry a security hologram, which counterfeiters find difficult to replicate convincingly.

CTSI is also warning consumers to be wary of more sophisticated counterfeits. Some fake shirts come with forged holograms and imitation swing tags, including duplicated Purchase Order numbers and fake barcodes designed to appear genuine. If anything about a tag or label feels inconsistent or off, it is worth questioning.

CTSI advises consumers to:

Be cautious of shirts priced significantly below the typical retail range of £60–£120. If a deal looks too good to be true, it usually is.

Buy from official club shops, league-endorsed stockists, or recognised national retailers. Avoid unfamiliar online sellers, social media listings, and market stalls.

Check for a product code on the shirt and use it to verify authenticity. The majority of genuine shirts will have one.

Inspect the hang tag and security label inside the garment. The Purchase Order number on both must match exactly, the security code must be unique to that shirt, and the hang tag should carry a genuine hologram.

Look carefully at the overall quality. Stitching, embroidery, colours, and labelling. Mistakes or inconsistencies are major red flags.

John Herriman, Chief Executive of CTSI, said: "The World Cup is one of the greatest sporting events on earth, and for millions of fans across the country, wearing your nation's colours is part of what makes it special. But counterfeiters know that too, and they are ready to exploit that passion for profit. Fake shirts are not just a rip-off; they are often linked to wider serious organised criminal networks that Trading Standards and law enforcement work hard to disrupt. Our advice to fans is simple: know what to look for, buy from trusted retailers, and if something feels off, trust your instincts. The Trading Standards profession up and down the country is working to keep counterfeits out of the market, but consumers are our eyes and ears on the ground, and their vigilance matters."

Chloe Long, ACG Deputy Director General, said: "With the World Cup fast approaching, excitement is building. Friends, families and communities coming together, planning how they’ll watch the games and wearing shirts to show support for their team. It’s part of what makes the tournament so special. But what you wear matters more than you think. An official shirt doesn’t just show your support, it puts money back into the game, funding clubs, community programmes and grassroots football. A fake shirt does the opposite.

"Counterfeit kits are not harmless bargains. They are often produced and sold by organised criminal networks that prioritise profit over people. They don’t care about quality or safety standards, or ethical working conditions. There are often links to modern slavery offences and human exploitation. Buying fakes doesn’t just short-change the sport; it risks funding wider criminal activity.

"There’s also a direct cost to you. Fake shirts are often made with poor-quality materials and may contain harmful dyes or toxins. They could cause skin irritation, wear out quickly, and fall apart after just a few washes, meaning you end up paying twice. Every counterfeit purchase also undermines legitimate businesses and jobs here in the UK. When you buy a genuine football shirt you support the game, protect your family and back your team."

Andy Cooke-Welling, Divisional Director of Enforcement and Intelligence, Intellectual Property Office, said: "Fans pouring their passion into supporting their teams this summer deserve better than criminals cashing in on that passion with counterfeit kits. The production and sale of fakes is anything but a victimless crime. It does nothing to support the game of football. Instead, it lines the pockets of the criminals involved, diverting money away from the sport and into the hands of serious and organised crime gangs.

"Unlike genuine products, counterfeits bypass every quality and safety check the law requires. Buyers have no assurance about the materials used or the conditions in which they were made - and no recourse if something goes wrong. The wider trade in counterfeit goods costs tens of thousands of jobs in the UK each year and is strongly linked to other forms of serious crime including illegal drugs and modern slavery. We continue to work closely with our partners to tackle this threat to our communities, raising awareness and supporting fans to make informed choices."

Consumers who suspect they have purchased a counterfeit product, or who wish to report a seller, can contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133 (England and Wales). In Scotland, contact Advice Direct Scotland on 0808 164 6000, or for Northern Ireland call Consumerline on 0300 123 6262.

Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI)

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is a national not for profit established in 1881 which supports the UK’s Trading Standards profession and works to protect consumers and safeguard honest businesses. CTSI's members are engaged in delivering frontline Trading Standards services at local authorities and in businesses.

www.tradingstandards.uk

Please contact CTSI Press Office: pressoffice@tsi.org.uk for any queries.