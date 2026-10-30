Don’t let a winter bug ruin your Diwali celebrations

UKHSA urges those eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible – help protect yourself and stop the spread of viruses to family, friends and your community.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is calling on those celebrating Diwali to come forward for their flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccinations, if they are eligible, so they can be protected during Diwali and throughout winter.

The vaccines can take several days to provide maximum protection, so getting vaccinated as soon as possible will help reduce the risk of severe disease ahead of Diwali and further into winter when we expect to see flu circulating more widely.

Currently levels of the 3 major winter respiratory viruses – flu, COVID-19 and RSV – are low, but we do usually expect to see flu increasing during November.

If you are eligible for the flu, COVID-19 or RSV vaccines, it is because you are at greater risk of serious illnesses from these diseases and ending up in hospital.

As winter approaches we tend to spend more time socialising with family and friends indoors and being in enclosed spaces with less ventilation – this increases the risk of airborne respiratory viruses spreading. This is why it is important to protect yourself, if you are vulnerable, ahead of the Diwali celebrations.

Vaccination teams across England are working to protect millions most at risk of getting seriously ill this winter. Taking up the vaccines means you have taken steps to minimise the chances of experiencing serious illness and being hospitalised, as well as helping to stop the spread to family, friends and your community.

A free NHS flu vaccine is available to:

those aged 65 and over

under 65s in clinical risk groups

care home residents and carers

close contacts of those who are immunosuppressed

frontline health and social care workers

children and pregnant women

The COVID-19 vaccine is also available free to those aged 75 and over, individuals who are immunosuppressed, and residents in care homes for older adults.

People aged 75 and over, and pregnant women are also eligible for an RSV vaccination, with the maternal vaccine not only protecting the mother but passing protection through the placenta for new-borns in their first few months when they are most at risk of severe illness from RSV.

Children are also eligible for a free flu vaccine at school, which is offered as a free, quick and painless nasal spray, and are advised to take up the vaccine ahead of the festivities.

Younger children are particularly vulnerable to flu, and every winter thousands of children are hospitalised, with children under the age of 5 years having one of the highest rates of hospital admissions compared to other age groups. By getting vaccinated, your child not only protects themselves, but also those more vulnerable around them, including babies, grandparents and people with weakened immune systems.

Children in Reception to Year 11 will be offered the vaccine in schools by immunisation teams up and down the country, and parents are urged to ensure their children’s vaccination consent forms are completed (or consent via digital channels), and that eligible pre-schoolers, 2- and 3-year-olds, are booked for an appointment at their GP practice.

Any child aged 6 months or over who has a health condition that puts them at increased risk from flu should have a vaccine every year. Children who can’t have the nasal spray for medical or faith reasons should request an injected flu vaccine instead.

Dr Gayatri Amirthalingam, Deputy Director of Immunisation at the UK Health Security Agency, said:

The Diwali season is a cherished time when families and friends come together to celebrate and exchange greetings. However, it also coincides with the start of winter when flu and other respiratory viruses are often circulating. We strongly encourage members of the Hindu, Jain and Sikh communities to prioritise their health by getting vaccinated if eligible, helping them to stay winter-proof. Aside from protecting yourself, ensure your children are vaccinated too against flu, offered at school or at your GP for 2- and 3-year-olds. Each winter, thousands of children require treatment in hospital for flu or its complications. Many of these episodes can be prevented by a simple vaccine. This year children can also get the nasal flu vaccine at a participating pharmacy. On top of helping to keep your child healthy, the vaccine also helps stop the spread of flu in the family and wider community – helping to protect those who are more vulnerable and the elderly such as grandparents. So, help protect yourself and your loved ones this Diwali by checking your eligibility and adding the flu, COVID-19 or RSV vaccine to your Diwali preparation checklist.

Booked appointments and walk-in sessions are now available across local pharmacies, GP practices and community clinic drop-in centres across the country, and you can book an appointment via the NHS App, your local GP practice, online at Book, change or cancel a flu vaccination appointment or Book, change or cancel a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, or by calling 119.

You can also find your nearest drop-in service or using the NHS walk-in finder.

If unsure you can check if you’re eligible and book an appointment through the NHS App or website, by contacting your GP practice or by walking into a participating pharmacy.

More information is available on the UKHSA blog: