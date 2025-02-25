Don’t let fraudsters trip you up this summer: new alert issued as people look to snap up online holiday deals

People looking to snap up online holiday deals ahead of the summer are being warned to stay extra alert and do their research before booking their getaways, as new data reveals victims lost a total of over £11 million to holiday fraud last year.

Action Fraud, the national fraud and cybercrime reporting service, has launched a holiday fraud campaign, urging the public who are looking to snap up their next holiday deals online to look out for suspiciously enticing offers online, including on social media, and do their research before booking their getaways.

New data shows there were 6,066 reports of holiday fraud made to Action Fraud last year, with July recorded as the highest month of reporting, with 647 reports.

Holiday makers lost a combined total of £11,183,957 in 2024, which is comparatively less than the £12.3 million lost in 2023. Despite the drop in reported losses, the average loss per victim remains at similar levels, with £1,851 the average in 2023 and £1,844 in 2024.

Oliver Shaw, Commander for Fraud and Cybercrime, City of London Police, yesterday said:

“At this time of year we know that many people will be on the lookout to book their summer getaway. Whilst searching for the best deals, we advise everyone to be alert for criminals who will try to take advantage of this busy period, promoting fake holidays online or through social media - often with suspiciously low prices. “Before clicking that ‘book’ button, Action Fraud is encouraging everyone to not only look for the usual logos, like ABTA, ABTOT and ATOL, but do some extra research to make sure the holiday deal is genuine. We wouldn’t want anyone to be tripped up and find their holiday doesn’t exist. “When booking your summer holiday, please remember to Stop! Think Fraud – and use Action Fraud’s advice to stay safe online. We also recommend that you avoid using bank transfers where possible, as this can be a sign of a fraudulent deal, and ideally pay using a credit card to benefit from the additional consumer protection this provides”. Insights from holiday fraud data suggests more than 50 per cent of reports mentioned social media platforms. Other reporting suggests fraudulent branding from travel protection agencies, like ATOL, ABTA, or ABTOT, was used to provide false reassurance that the agency or the holiday package the victim booked was covered.

Mark Tanzer, ABTA Chief Executive, yesterday said:

“Travel related fraud is a particularly unpleasant crime with the high cost to victims in not just financial terms but also emotional, with the shock of finding that a much-anticipated trip does not actually exist. This is often only discovered just before people are due to travel or even when they arrive at their holiday destination. “Fraudsters are using increasingly sophisticated methods to hoodwink the public but one of the easiest ways to protect yourself is to ensure that your travel company is a member of ABTA and to follow the fraud prevention advice and tips we have put together on abta.com.”

Michael Budge, Head of ATOL at the UK Civil Aviation Authority yesterday said;

“More people book their summer holidays in the first few months of the year, than at any other time, with a third of holidays booked in the first quarter. “We encourage those booking getaways to make smart decisions and to avoid missing out on key financial protection. Holidaymakers should research thoroughly before booking their next holiday, as there can be a risk of getting caught out by potentially booking with fraudulent companies. “Before you press that book now button, make sure you have used our Check an ATOL tool to make sure the holiday provider you are using holds an ATOL licence, and you have considered purchasing an ATOL protected holiday.”

Samantha Bradbury, Membership Director of ABTOT says:

“Our Members pride themselves on delivering amazing holidays and exceptional customer service. Sadly some fraudulent individuals care only about taking people’s money and delivering nothing but disappointment. Holiday payments can be significant sums of money – make sure you protect it in every way possible by booking with a financially protected ABTOT Member – you can check they are a legitimate travel organiser and an ABTOT Member through our online directories or by calling ABTOT direct. Look for the logo always and check out a travel company thoroughly before parting with any money.”

What can you do to protect yourself from holiday fraud?

Check the travel company is legitimate. About to book a holiday? Do some research first to check that the company is legitimate, especially if you haven’t used them before. Use consumer websites, or reviews from people (or organisations) that you trust.

About to book a holiday? Do some research first to check that the company is legitimate, especially if you haven’t used them before. Use consumer websites, or reviews from people (or organisations) that you trust. Look for the logos. Look for the ABTA, ABTOT or ATOL logos on the company’s website. If you’re unsure, you can use the links below to verify membership: ABTA - https://www.abta.com ABTOT - https://www.abtot.com/abtot-members-directory/ ATOL - https://www.atol.org

Look for the ABTA, ABTOT or ATOL logos on the company’s website. If you’re unsure, you can use the links below to verify membership: Use a credit card to pay. Use a credit card for payments (if you have one). Many of these protect online purchases as part of the Consumer Credit Act.

Use a credit card for payments (if you have one). Many of these protect online purchases as part of the Consumer Credit Act. Only provide required details at checkout. When making your payment, only fill in the mandatory details (often marked with an asterisk) such as your address. Unless you think you’ll become a regular customer, don't create an account for the store.

When making your payment, only fill in the mandatory details (often marked with an asterisk) such as your address. Unless you think you’ll become a regular customer, create an account for the store. Keep your accounts secure . Create a strong and unique password for your email. If 2-step verification is available, always enable it.

. Create a strong and unique password for your email. If 2-step verification is available, always enable it. Watch out for suspicious links. Whether it’s in an email or social media post, be wary of promotions for unbelievably good holiday offers. If you receive a suspicious email, report it by forwarding it to: report@phishing.gov.uk

Find out how to protect yourself from fraud: https://stopthinkfraud.campaign.gov.uk

If you’ve lost money or provided your financial information to someone, notify your bank immediately and report it to Action Fraud at actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040. In Scotland, call Police Scotland on 101.