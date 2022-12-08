Department for Work and Pensions
Don’t miss out: 10 days to claim pension credit and qualify for extra £324
The average Pension Credit award is worth over £3,500 a year and those who claim by 18 December could also be entitled to an extra £324 cost of living payment.
- Minister for Pensions Laura Trott urges pensioners to check if they qualify for Pension Credit
- Claims can be made online and over the phone, with the Pension Credit calculator on hand to help pensioners see if they’re likely to be eligible and get an estimate of what they may receive.
Minister for Pensions Laura Trott is today calling on pensioners across the country to check if they are entitled to Pension Credit as soon as possible to ensure they stand the best chance of qualifying for an extra £324 cost of living payment.
Checking eligibility and applying by 18 December 2022 – just ten days away – will mean pensioners could also receive a £324 boost thanks to Pension Credit backdating rules.
This is because successful Pension Credit claims can be backdated for up to 3 months – as long as the applicant was also eligible to receive it during that time. The average Pension Credit award is worth over £3,500 a year and even a small Pension Credit award can provide access to a wide range of other benefits – such as help with housing costs, council tax or heating bills – in addition to the extra cost of living payments.
Minister for Pensions Laura Trott said:
The run up to Christmas is always a busy time, but one thing to make sure that’s on your list over the coming days is to find out whether you or your loved ones could be eligible for Pension Credit.
Pension Credit can make a real difference and I am determined to make sure this support – worth an average of £3,500 per year – is reaching everyone who needs it.
Pension Credit is designed to help people over State Pension age and on a low income with daily living costs, though you do not need to be in receipt of State Pension to receive it.
It tops up a person’s income to a minimum of £182.60 per week for single pensioners and to £278.70 for couples.
To ensure that a successful backdated claim falls within the qualifying period for the extra £324 cost of living help, eligible pensioners are being urged to claim Pension Credit as soon as possible, and by no later than 18 December 2022.
Currently, around 1.4 million pensioners in Britain receive Pension Credit. However, many are still not claiming this extra financial help.
One of those who recently claimed is Arthur from Lincolnshire. After learning about Pension Credit from his neighbour, Arthur successfully applied by calling the Pension Credit claim line on 0800 99 1234.
Arthur said:
Highly delighted with the Pension Credit award we received – the money was quicker arriving than expected and all in all very pleased with the result. I’d really encourage other pensioners to check if they’re eligible – it’s made a real difference to me.
Pension Credit can be claimed by phone and online, ensuring that older people can apply safely and easily, wherever they are. The online Pension Credit calculator is also on hand to help pensioners check if they’re likely to be eligible and get an estimate of what they may receive.
Further Information
- Over 11.6 million pensioners in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are currently receiving payments of up to £600 to help with their energy bills this winter.
- Further cost of living support to be paid next year was recently announced by the Chancellor in his Autumn Statement. Payments will include a further £300 for pensioners, £900 for households on means-tested benefits – including Pension Credit – and £150 for those on disability benefits.
- Applications for Pension Credit can be made:
- On the How to Claim page
- Over the phone by calling 0800 99 1234 (Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm)
- By printing out and filling in a paper application form
- For more information visit the Pension Credit GOV.UK page. For extra resources for stakeholders and businesses, the department has also produced a Stakeholder Toolkit
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/don-t-miss-out-10-days-to-claim-pension-credit-and-qualify-for-extra-324
