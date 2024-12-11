Don’t spend your Christmas holidays in bed with the flu

The NHS is offering flu jabs to people at football clubs, supermarkets and Christmas markets as it braces itself for a rise in winter viruses in the coming weeks.

Latest data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows flu cases are currently highest among 5 to 14-year-olds, but adult cases are expected to rise significantly once schools and nurseries close for Christmas, as the NHS contends with a ‘quad-demic’.

Local NHS services are going to great efforts to ensure it’s as easy as possible to get a jab – with eligible people able to “kick the flu at the football” thanks to walk-in clinics at Stockport County and AFC Telford United football grounds.

Shoppers in cities across England can add a flu jab to their Christmas shopping list with mobile vaccination vans located in supermarket carparks. While fire stations across Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent are also hosting walk-in clinics this week.

A Winter Wellness day in Blackpool yesterday, which offered flu vaccinations, even featured an appearance from Father Christmas.

This nationwide effort comes amid new fears of a ‘quad-demic’, with flu, RSV, COVID-19 and norovirus all reaching record levels for this time in the year, as the NHS braces for a long winter ahead.

People have just over a week left to book COVID-19 and flu vaccination appointments on the NHS online booking system, NHS App and 119 phone service – until the autumn vaccination programme officially ends on December 19.

More than 27 million jabs have already been carried out for flu, COVID-19 and RSV in England.

Still, the NHS is urging more people to come forward so they can protect themselves and their families over the festive period and into the new year.

Steve Russell, Chief Delivery Officer and National Director for Vaccinations and Screening at NHS England, said: “It normally takes about two weeks for a flu jab to offer maximum protection, meaning it’s vital that those wishing to be protected over the Christmas holidays get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible.

“The NHS is under severe pressure, with common respiratory illnesses impacting our services earlier than ever, so it’s important that people take advantage of the many walk-in clinics currently available – whether that’s by kicking the flu at the football or adding the jab to your Christmas shopping list at the local supermarket.

“As we socialise indoors over the festive period, the flu shot is the best way to protect ourselves, while also helping to ease the workload on hospitals and the dedicated NHS workers who will be very busy during Christmas.

“I’m urging everyone who is eligible to make sure they schedule their flu jab as soon as possible, so they can keep themselves and their families safe this December.”

Flu season usually peaks in December and January and the vaccine provides vital protection to prevent people from developing serious illnesses and ending up in hospital during the busy winter months.

It is usually given to children as a quick and painless spray up the nose – without the need for an injection – unless your child cannot have porcine gelatine in medical products, in which case an injected flu vaccine is available as an alternative.

Minister for Public Health and Prevention Andrew Gwynne said: “Flu cases are putting a lot of pressure on the NHS, so it’s vital those eligible for the vaccine come forward to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“We’ve already seen over 27 million jabs delivered for flu, COVID-19 and RSV, but we know there’s more to do. With walk-in clinics and mobile vans available everywhere from supermarkets to football grounds to Christmas markets, it’s convenient and straightforward to keep yourself safe this winter.

“The best Christmas present you can give to your loved ones is to get vaccinated – book your flu jab today and protect yourself over the festive season.”

It is still possible to book your vaccinations after 19 December through local NHS vaccination services, like pharmacies or walk-in sites. However, there will be fewer COVID-19 appointments, and you may need to travel further.

In line with advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, those currently eligible for a flu vaccine this year include:

pregnant women

all children aged 2 or 3 years on 31 August 2024

primary school aged children (from reception to year 6)

secondary school aged children (from year 7 to year 11)

all children in clinical risk groups aged from 6 months to less than 18 years

those aged 65 years and over

those aged 18 years to under 65 years in clinical risk groups (as defined by the Green Book)

those in long-stay residential care homes

carers in receipt of carer’s allowance, or those who are the main carer of an elderly or disabled person

close contacts of immunocompromised individuals

frontline workers in a social care setting without an employer led occupational health scheme including those working for a registered residential care or nursing home, registered domiciliary care providers, voluntary managed hospice providers and those who receive direct payments (personal budgets) or personal health budgets, such as personal assistants

All NHS frontline health workers have also been offered the COVID-19 and flu vaccines, and encouraged to protect themselves and those they care for.

For the first time ever, the NHS is also offering the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine to pregnant women from 28 weeks and older adults aged 75 to 79. Pregnant women are encouraged to book their vaccine via their maternity service or GP practice and older adults should wait to be invited by the NHS.