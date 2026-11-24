Communities should report sightings to hotline on 0800 80 70 60, with identities fully anonymous.

Communities across Kent are being urged to look out for and anonymously report signs of waste crime as the Environment Agency yesterday (Monday 23 November 2026) launched a new “Eyes on Waste Crime” campaign.

The campaign, which aims to give communities in Kent the confidence to trust their instincts and speak up about what they see on their doorstep, is part of a wider government crackdown on waste crime, with tougher enforcement and 36 arrests since April 2026.

Waste crime is not always obvious, but warning signs are often there, like lorries moving waste at odd hours, strong smells or a site suddenly filling up with rubbish. These can be signs of criminal activity, harming the communities we call home and the green spaces we all enjoy.

Reports from the public can give Environment Agency officers and local authorities vital information to stop waste criminals in their tracks and build water-tight cases to deliver justice for victims.

Earlier this year, a member of the public’s report helped shut down a warehouse being filled with illegal waste at Leigh Road in Ramsgate and ensured early intervention. A restriction order remains in place, which has stopped more waste being moved while an investigation into the dumping continues.

Matthew Higginson, Area Environment Manager for Kent at the Environment Agency, yesterday said:

Waste crime is abhorrent – damaging the places we care about while allowing criminals to profit as communities suffer. We are getting tougher and going faster to stop waste criminals. This means not only illegal sites, but targeting the networks and money behind them. If something doesn’t feel right, don’t turn a blind eye – report it to our anonymous hotline. Our message to waste criminals is clear: we’re all watching you now.

Richard Palmer, Cabinet Member for Communities and Regulatory Services, Kent County Council yesterday said:

Kent County Council is committed to tackling waste crime and protecting our countryside, environment and local communities from the damage caused by illegal waste sites and large-scale fly-tipping. We work closely with district and borough councils, Kent Police, the Environment Agency and other partners to share intelligence, respond to reports and support action against those responsible. We welcome the Environment Agency’s Eyes on Waste campaign and encourage everyone to play their part by reporting suspected waste crime through the waste hotline. Information from the public can make a real difference in helping identify illegal activity and bring those responsible to account.

Environment Agency intelligence points to high levels of waste crime but low reporting in Kent, with fear of being identified understood to be a reason why some people don’t report their suspicions. Anyone who reports suspected waste crime through the hotline will have their identity protected.

The campaign follows the publication of the Environment Agency’s recent waste crime heatmaps, which found Kent, South London and East Sussex received 923 reports of waste crime in 2025.

Through its 10-Point Plan on waste crime, the Environment Agency is using better intelligence and new powers to close illegal sites, stop high-risk operators, prosecute criminals and recover their assets.

Earlier this month, the Environment Agency attended the first meeting of a new Waste Crime Crackdown Group. Chaired by Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle, the meeting brought together regulators and law enforcement to turn intelligence into enforcement.

The government is giving the Environment Agency stronger powers to punish those who break the law. Rogue actors who dump waste illegally or fail to treat it correctly are set to face fines of up to £5,000, up from the current maximum of £300, with harsher penalties in place for the most serious offences, including prison. Those responsible for serious offences can already face much tougher sanctions, including prosecution and imprisonment.

The Environment Agency’s powers to confiscate cash, cars, houses and other assets bought with the proceeds of waste crime will also grow, backed by new powers in the Crime and Policing Act 2026 to speed up confiscation orders.