Door open for further Post Office conviction reviews after two more cases referred

TWO further Post Office convictions related to alleged cash shortfalls have been referred to the Crown Court due to concerns about the discredited Horizon computer system.

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) concluded that the convictions depended on flawed Horizon computer data and there is a real possibility that the Crown Court will overturn the convictions.

In the past 15 months the CCRC has contacted more than 300 people regarding potentially unjust convictions stemming from the faulty Horizon evidence. The CCRC has now referred 66 cases back to the courts.

CCRC Chairman Helen Pitcher OBE said:

“We are committed to raising awareness of the options open to convicted sub-postmasters and counter staff.

“This is the most widespread miscarriage of justice in British history, and we might be able to help many more people challenge a Post Office conviction or clear the name of a loved one who has since died.

“Advice from us might ultimately lead to that case being overturned, and a miscarriage of justice being corrected.”

The latest referrals include Andrew Gilbertson, who pleaded guilty at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on 19 March 2002 to the theft of £24,870.71. Mr Gilbertson was later given a 6-month prison sentence at Manchester Crown Court which was suspended for 2 years. As Mr Gilbertson had pleaded guilty in the Magistrates’ Court, he was unable to appeal against his conviction.

However, Mr Gilbertson was prompted to ask for a review of his conviction following the landmark quashing of 39 similar CCRC cases at the Court of Appeal in April 2021.

The second referral is of a former Post Office employee who was based in the East Midlands and has requested anonymity. The case put forward by the CCRC relates to a guilty plea for a historical conviction for theft.

Anybody who thinks that their conviction might be affected can contact the CCRC directly on 0121 233 1473 or find out more at www.ccrc.gov.uk/postofficecases/. You can apply to the CCRC to have a Post Office conviction reviewed or ask for information on how to appeal directly to the Courts where a right of appeal still exists.

