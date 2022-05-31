Dormant accounts funding for Scottish youth projects hits £50 million mark

Young Start, the fund awarding dormant accounts cash to help young Scots achieve their full potential, today reaches the £50 million mark with a Highland youth group becoming the 1000thproject to celebrate funding.

The National Lottery Community Fund, which delivers the fund, today (TUESDAY 31 MAY) announces £2.5 million to 29 youth led projects that will develop the skills and talents of young people. See attached list of projects in your area.

Young Start has been delivering for Scotland’s young people for the last ten years and today its 1000th award goes to Inspiring Young Voices SCIO which will allow young people to raise awareness of issues they feel should be discussed more in society. With an award of £60,000 their Inspire Highland project bring 300 young people together to bring often sensitive, but important, topics into conversation including period education in schools, sight loss, youth LGBT+ issues, autism awareness and abuse within relationships.

Inspiring Young Voices SCIO

Rosey Robertson, an 18-year-old from Nairn, who has Autism as well as a physical disability, joined the group to speak out about bullying in schools after her own harrowing experiences: “When I was 13 years old, I had to leave my high school due to the extreme bullying I faced. For a long time, I didn’t leave my house – the bullying had spread to social media where videos of me had been uploaded and venturing outside was too terrifying and unsafe for me. The thought of seeing my bullies and reliving the memories of high school left me with unbearable anxiety, and I was diagnosed with PTSD at 13 years old.

“At 16, I finally gained enough confidence to go back into full time education. Sadly, it wasn’t long until I was being picked on again, but after I joined the Inspiring Young Voices project, I started gaining confidence, and although I can still feel isolated, I’ve found an amazing community within the group, and it means so much to me to be around other young people who’ve been through similar things I have.”

Lil Clark, 21, from Alness, was diagnosed with depression and anxiety at the age of 16. She too was bullied at school. She says: “Growing up in a small town, if you’re different from other kids your age, it’s easy to feel isolated and alone. At Inspiring Young Voices, I met so many other people my age who also felt alone. That empowered me to use my voice to speak out about bullying and mental health issues and has given me enough confidence to begin my career. I even worked up the courage to visit the USA by myself, and although it was terrifying to begin with, I haven’t got rid of the travel bug since!”

Welcoming the funding Sandra Brown, Chief Officer at Inspiring Young Voices SCIO said, “Over the past three years our project has been led by the young people who make it what it is. Our mission is to support them not only to raise their voices about the obstacles which society puts in their way, but also about how they want to overcome them.

“We want to be able to develop the project to be truly young-person led and also to involve more young people with unique experiences and challenges. Thanks to this Young Start funding, this will all be possible.”

Also celebrating a share of today’s funding is the Future Stars project in North Ayrshire which will use £86,389 of funding to equip local young people with the necessary skills and qualifications to propel them into further education and kickstart their careers.

Colin Young, Development Officer, Future Stars said: "This funding which will help us support our young volunteers to learn and gain qualifications which will stand them in good stead for the future. We’ve already seen some of our volunteers follow their dreams and move on to new careers ranging all the way from an equine therapist to a personal trainer, to a mental health first aider and this funding will allow us to help many more young people do the same.”

Announcing today’s funding, The National Lottery Community Fund, Scotland Chair, Kate Still, said: “We’re thrilled to have reached this £50 million milestone, having now awarded dormant accounts funding to over 1,000 groups across Scotland over the last ten years. Each time more money is awarded, more young people around the country benefit, and we’re delighted that we can make that positive impact for their futures.

“We are always keen to support projects through our Young Start fund that put Scotland’s young people at the heart of the development and running of services. If your group has an idea how you would make this happen, then we’d love to hear from you.”

Young Start helps young people aged eight to 24 become more confident and play an active part in realising their potential. Funding of up to £100,000 is available for youth led projects. Groups can apply by emailing advicescotland@tnlcommunityfund.org.uk or calling 0300 123 7110. Find out more at: https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/programmes/young-start