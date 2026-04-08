Dorset drop-in events announced for flood-affected residents

The Environment Agency and Dorset Council are hosting drop-in events in Weymouth, Blandford, Winterborne Stickland, Sydling St Nicholas and Dorchester

The Environment Agency and partners are hosting a series of free community drop-in events this spring for residents affected by flooding in Dorset this winter.

After the second wettest January and February on record since 1836, the drop-ins will give local people the opportunity to share their experiences of recent flood events, helping organisations better understand the impacts on communities across the county.

Attendees will also be able to speak directly with representatives from the Environment Agency and Dorset Council, and partner organisations like Wessex Water to find out what support may be available to them.

The events will also provide practical information on how residents and communities can build resilience against future flooding, including through the Flood Warning Service, preparing flood plans, and Property Flood Resilience (PFR) measures.

Ron Curtis, Environment Agency flood and coastal risk manager for Wessex, said:

We know that flooding can have a devastating and long-lasting impact on people’s lives, and it’s vital that we hear directly from those affected. These drop-in events are a chance for residents to tell us about their experiences so we can better understand the challenges communities in Dorset are facing. We also want to help people feel better prepared for the future, and our teams will be on hand to share practical advice on how to protect homes and build resilience against flooding.

Councillor Nick Ireland, Leader of Dorset Council, said:

Supporting our communities through and beyond flood events is a priority for Dorset Council. These drop-ins are a great opportunity for residents to come and speak with us face to face, ask questions, and find out what local support is available to them. Recording flooding incidents is important; the more information we have about where and how flooding is occurring, the better placed we are to plan and target our response effectively. We encourage anyone who has been affected by flooding this winter to come along, share their experience, and have their voice heard.

Drop-in events will run from 3pm to 7pm at the locations below. Residents are welcome to attend whichever is most convenient for them:

Tuesday 21 April – The Palm House, Weymouth, DT4 7TZ

Thursday 23 April – Pimperne Village Hall, Blandford, DT11 8UZ

Thursday 14 May – Pamela Hambro Hall, Winterborne Stickland, DT11 0NT

Thursday 21 May – Sydling St Nicholas Village Hall, DT2 9NX

Thursday 4 June – Stratton Village Hall, Dorchester, DT2 9WG

No advance registration is required, but those wishing to register their interest or find out more can email floodwessex@environment-agency.gov.uk.

Background

Further information is on our Dorset and Wiltshire groundwater incident response 2026 website.