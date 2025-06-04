Dorset path improved from Kimmeridge Bay to South Haven Point

21 miles of footpath from Kimmeridge Bay to South Haven Point now improved.

The footpath largely follows the South West Coast Path and creates new access rights between the path and low water.

New provision for the path to be easily moved following coastal erosion.

These works form part of a national programme to create a coastal path around the whole of England. Once completed, this will be the longest managed coastal walking route in the world and the UK’s longest National Trail.

Stretching from Kimmeridge Bay on the Dorset coast and east to South Haven Point, some 21 miles in total, the path follows the route of the existing South West Coast Path (SWCP) National Trail.

Wonderful locations along the path

For anyone walking the path, there is plenty to see, not least Kimmeridge Bay which is one of the most loved locations on the Jurassic Coast World Heritage Site and Studland Bay, recently designated a Marine Conservation Zone, marks the eastern end of the Jurassic Coast. The path follows the coast of the Isle of Purbeck with its dramatic landscape features and impressive coastal views and throughout this stretch of the path there are glorious beaches if you want to feel sand between your toes.

Durlston Country Park and National Nature Reserve is a great place to see wildlife, which might include bottlenose dolphins, sunfish, jellyfish, seals and a variety of seabirds. A live cliff camera records Durlston’s impressive guillemot colonies - they are both the most easterly and second largest on the South Coast. The country park is an easily accessible section of coast path, and also has, for lovers of history, a castle, along with parking and cafe, the Anvil Point lighthouse and the Great Globe stone sphere plus magnificent views.

Ready to ‘roll back’

In establishing the new trail, Natural England has sought to improve the alignment of the SWCP where possible or move it closer to the sea. It also brings legal provision for the trail to ‘roll back’ in response to coastal erosion, thereby securing people’s rights into the future and protecting the investment being made now.

For example, at Chapman’s Pool there was a significant landslip meaning walkers had to take a lengthy diversion. Natural England worked closely with Dorset Council and the landowner to agree a new route that would solve the long-standing difficulties of maintaining a continuous route along this section of the coast.

You will still encounter steep climbs and descents as well as gently undulating walking along the cliff tops.

‘Safe and scenic route along the Jurassic Coast’

Tim Hall, Wessex Coast and Seas senior manager for Natural England, said:

We’re pleased to open this new section of the England Coast Path today, 21 miles of spectacular views boasting some of our region’s most iconic wildlife and landscape. It will provide both the local community and visitors from further afield more opportunities to access the coast and connect with nature.

Julian Gray, director, South West Coast Path Association (SWCPA), said:

We’re really excited by the improvements to the coast path route and signage, helping create a more coastal walking experience in the area. As the charity championing the coast path we’re looking forward to seeing the remaining Dorset sections of the King Charles III England Coast Path completed.

Cllr Jon Andrews, Dorset Council’s cabinet member for Place Services, said:

This is wonderful news for Dorset. It not only provides a safe and scenic route for people to enjoy this stunning part of the Jurassic Coast, but it also gives our residents and visitors even more opportunities to connect with nature.

South West Coast Path, part of the King Charles III England Coast Path

The King Charles III England Coast Path (KCIIIECP) is a National Trail around the entire coast of England. Existing coastal national trails and other regional walks make up parts of the KCIIIECP and this newly improved stretch of the South West Coast Path forms part of it.

You can plan your walk on the KCIIIECP, which follows the enhanced route of the SWCP between Kimmeridge Bay and South Haven Point, by visiting the KCIIIECP or the South West Coast Path pages of the National Trails website.

Background

The Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009 places a duty on the Secretary of State and Natural England to secure a long-distance walking trail around the open coast of England, together with public access rights to a wider area of land along the way for people to enjoy.

Natural England is working at pace to ensure completion of the KCIIIECP - 1,400 miles were open by the end of 2024.Subject to resources we expect to complete the KCIIIECP by spring 2026.

To plan their visit walkers can access route maps of all opened sections of the King Charles III England Coast Path and any local diversions on the National Trails website and can check Natural England’s open access maps for any restrictions to access.

You can promote your business, service, event or place of interest for free on the National Trails website , inspire people to spend more time in your area and benefit from the economic impact of visitors.

National Trails, marked by the acorn symbol, pass through spectacular scenery, support local tourism and offer a range of routes from short circular walks to long distance challenges.

King Charles III England Coast Path

You can follow progress to complete the King Charles III England Coast Path at King Charles III England Coast Path: improving public access to the coast

The King Charles III England Coast Path will be our longest, National Trail, passing through some of our finest countryside, maritime and industrial heritage, coastal settlements and rural locations.

It will also be the world’s longest managed coastal trail (i.e. the trail is maintained to National Trail standards).

It will secure legal rights of public access for the first time to typical coastal land including foreshore, beaches, dunes and cliffs that lies between the trail and the sea.

Improvements to existing access to the coastline include:

A clear and continuous way-marked walking route along this part of the coast, bringing some sections of the existing coastal footpath closer to the sea and linking some places together for the first time.

Targeted adjustments to make the trail more accessible for people with reduced mobility, where reasonable.

Uniquely amongst our National Trails the KCIIIECP may be moved in response to natural coastal changes, through ‘roll back’ if the coastline erodes or slips, solving the long-standing difficulties of maintaining a continuous route along the coast – and making a true coastal path practicable. The legal provision for roll back is proposed to sections of the trail where a need has been foreseen but can be retrospectively applied to other parts of the route if deemed necessary.

The route of the trail can also be altered through planning proposals and where coastal and flood defence works or habitat creation would impact on the proposed or open route of the KCIIIECP.

We work closely with a broad range of national and regional stakeholders around the country including wildlife trusts, National Trust, RSPB, NFU, CLA, RA, OSS, Environment Agency and local authorities.

The Countryside Code is the official guide on how to enjoy nature and treat both it, and the people who live and work there, with respect.

For landowners:

Landowners who have KCIIIECP coastal access rights on their land enjoy the lowest liabilities in England.

About Natural England

Established in 2006, Natural England is the government’s independent adviser on the natural environment. Our work is focused on enhancing England’s wildlife and landscapes and maximising the benefits they bring to the public.

We establish and care for England’s main wildlife and geological sites, ensuring that over 4,000 National Nature Reserves (NNRs) and Sites of Special Scientific Interest are looked after and improved.

We work to ensure that England’s landscapes are effectively protected, designating England’s National Parks and National Landscapes , and advising widely on their conservation.

We run Environmental Stewardship and other green farming schemes that deliver over £400 million a year to farmers and landowners, enabling them to enhance the natural environment across two thirds of England’s farmland.

We fund, manage, and provide scientific expertise for hundreds of conservation projects each year, improving the prospects for thousands of England’s species and habitats.

We promote access to the wider countryside, helping establish National Trails and coastal trails and ensuring that the public can enjoy and benefit from them.

About the South West Coast Path Association

The South West Coast Path Association is a charity (Registered Charity Number 1163422) that works to ensure the South West Coast Path is one of the best walks in the world and protects it for all to enjoy. Supporting the charity helps the South West Coast Path Association to improve the South West Coast Path and keeps the way open to beautiful coastal places.

For more information visit the South West Coast Path Association.