Double honour for heart failure team

A charity has honoured two Health Innovation North West Coast colleagues for their contribution to the improved treatment of people with heart failure.

Preston-based charity the Pumping Marvellous Foundation has given Special Recognition awards to Senior Programme Manager Sarah Cockburn and Project Manager Michael Foo.

Pumping Marvellous CEO Nick Hartshorne-Evans praised Sarah and Michael for their ‘generous commitment and service’ to heart failure patients.

“Sarah and Michael, you never stop finding new ways to help us grow, to reach further, and to support more people who desperately need us. “Your kindness, energy, and belief in our mission shines through in everything you do, and none of it goes unnoticed. Simply put, you are both utterly marvellous. Thank you, wholeheartedly, for being exactly who you are.”

Angela Graves, Chair of the Pumping Marvellous Foundation’s board of trustees, praised Sarah and Michael’s ‘unstinting help’. She added:

“The charity and our community appreciate the commitment and dedication that you have provided to us.”

Sarah said:

“This has come right out of the blue but it’s a great honour. This work wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of our whole team, especially Dr Sue Kemsley, Cardiovascular Clinical Lead, and Project Manager Molly Bridgewood, who have played such an important role across our heart failure work. “Our partnership with Pumping Marvellous is hugely rewarding. They are an innovative charity driving real improvements in the lives of the people they care for. That’s why I’m looking forward to continuing working with them.”

Michael added:

“I’m very proud to receive this award and to have played a part in helping Pumping Marvellous support people with heart failure. It’s exciting to work in partnership with a charity that’s so passionate about its work.”

Health Innovation North West Coast has links dating back several years with Pumping Marvellous, a charity founded by heart failure patients and dedicated to improving outcomes.

Recent collaborations include heart‑health screening events hosted by SWAGGA PCN (Speke, Woolton, Allerton, Garston, Grassendale and Aigburth primary care network), offering people free cardiovascular checks alongside clinicians and volunteers.

We have also worked with Everton in the Community and Pumping Marvellous to deliver the BEAT Breathlessness campaign.