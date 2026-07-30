Crown Prosecution Service
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Double murderer Allan Grimson convicted of non-recent sexual offences
A former Royal Navy petty officer already serving a life sentence for the murders of two young men has been convicted of a series of non-recent sexual offences.
Allan Grimson, 66, was found guilty by a jury at Winchester Crown Court of offences committed between 1994 and 1999 against a teenage boy and young Royal Navy recruits.
Grimson, who served as an instructor at the Royal Navy Firefighting School at Horsea Island, used his position to target and sexually abuse boys and young men over a number of years. Victims included a 14-year-old boy and young servicemen at the start of their naval careers.
The convictions follow a review of allegations dating back more than 20 years, including a case reconsidered following a referral to the Child Sexual Abuse Review Panel.
After reviewing the evidence, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges against Grimson.
Grimson is already serving a life sentence for the murders of Royal Navy ratings Nicholas Wright and Sion Jenkins, whom he killed in 1997 and 1998 after meeting them in Portsmouth. They were both sexually assaulted before they were murdered.
James Foster, Specialist Prosecutor, of the Crown Prosecution Service, yesterday said:
"Today's verdicts are the result of the courage and determination shown by the victims, some of whom first reported what happened to them more than two decades ago.
“Non-recent sexual abuse cases can present significant evidential challenges, particularly where allegations relate to events many years in the past. However, the passage of time is not a barrier to justice where there is sufficient evidence to bring a prosecution.
"Following a referral to the Child Sexual Abuse Review Panel, we carried out a fresh review of one of the original decisions in this case and concluded that criminal charges should be brought.
"I would like to thank the victims for the bravery they have shown throughout this investigation and trial. We hope today's outcome provides some measure of justice and recognition of the abuse they suffered."
Building the case
Police arrested Grimson in December 1999 during the investigation into the disappearance of Royal Navy rating Nicholas Wright. Searches of Grimson's Portsmouth flat and family addresses uncovered photographs and evidence linking him to a number of young males.
Among the material recovered were indecent photographs of a child and images involving another of the complainants. During police interviews, Grimson identified individuals shown in the photographs and admitted sexual activity with some of the victims.
The prosecution case centred on four victims. Grimson befriended young males he met through the Royal Navy and personal connections before sexually abusing them. Several offences took place at his Portsmouth flat.
Jurors heard evidence from victims who described being abused while asleep, intoxicated or too frightened to challenge Grimson's behaviour. One victim told police he only felt able to come forward after Grimson had been imprisoned because he finally felt safe.
Notes to Editors
- Allan Grimson (DOB:05/10/1959) was convicted of the following on 27 July 2026 at Winchester Crown Court.
- 7 counts of indecent assault on a male
- 4 counts of indecent assault on a boy under 16
- 1 count of Rape
- 1 count of taking indecent photographs of a child
- He will be sentenced on 6 November 2026 at Winchester Crown Court.
- The Child Sexual Abuse Review Panel (CSARP) is a joint initiative between the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). Established in 2013, it is an advisory panel that reviews child sexual abuse cases where the police or CPS previously decided to take ‘no further action’. Victims and survivors can ask the Panel to consider their case if they believe the original decision was wrong, the case meets certain eligibility criteria, and they have not previously used the Victims’ Right to Review scheme.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/national-news-wessex/news/double-murderer-allan-grimson-convicted-non-recent-sexual-offences
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