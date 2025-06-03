Double record breaker: Spring 2025 is warmest and sunniest on UK record

Spring 2025 has broken historical climate records, marking an unprecedented season of warmth and sunshine across the UK, according to provisional Met Office statistics.

The UK, and all four nations, have all recorded their warmest spring for mean temperature since the series began in 1884, surpassing the previous record from 2024. This season also outshone the rest, claiming the title of sunniest spring on record for the UK, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, with England recording its second sunniest spring since sunshine records began in 1910.

To put this into context, Spring 2025 is now the fourth sunniest season overall for the UK, with only three summers sunnier since 1910.

The remarkable season unfolded month by month, beginning with a record-breaking sunny March that set the tone, with above-average temperatures and significantly reduced rainfall. April 2025 continued the trend as the UK's sunniest April on record, maintaining the warm and dry pattern. May rounded off the season as the second sunniest May on record for the UK, with temperatures again exceeding the average.

Record-breaking temperatures

This spring's mean temperature of 9.5°C surpassed the long-term climatological average by 1.4°C, making it the warmest spring since the series began in 1884. It’s worth noting that eight of the ten warmest UK springs have occurred since the year 2000, and the three warmest springs have all occurred since 2017, a sign of our changing climate.

All four nations also recorded their highest spring mean temperature, with Northern Ireland and Scotland recording notably high temperatures, up 1.6°C on average . For Northern Ireland, this meant surpassing the previous long-standing warmest average spring temperature, set back in 1893.

The graph below shows spring's mean temperature for the UK since 1884.

Daytime temperatures were also particularly remarkable. The UK surpassed its previous maximum daytime temperature record by a substantial margin, recording 14.6°C this year compared to the previous record of 14°C set in 1893. Now that this has been surpassed, there is only one temperature record for the UK for minimum, mean or maximum temperatures that was set in the 19th Century - the joint-highest maximum temperature for September at 19.4° C, which was recorded in both 1895 and 2023.

Click here for the full press release