Dounreay awarded Gold status for fourth year by ECITB

NRS Dounreay has been awarded Gold status for skills and training for the fourth consecutive year by the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board.

The engineering construction industry values its members, who design, construct, maintain, renew and dismantle the UK’s strategically important industrial infrastructure. Not only is it essential that these individuals are highly skilled and competent, but it is also essential that their competence is properly recognised and validated.

Dounreay’s P3M Head of Profession, Simon Coles, yesterday said:

For NRS Dounreay, achieving the highest score possible in the assessment showcases the dedication and excellence of the training and development team.

Training and Development Specialist Rhona Gill and Simon Coles were photographed receiving the award from representatives of Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB).

ECITB’s Relationship Manager, Sophie Anderson, yesterday said: