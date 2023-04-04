Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
Dounreay has successfully joined with Magnox Limited
This joining is part of the NDA group’s wider programme of change.
First bringing together the organisations involved in delivering its decommissioning mission into one group, and then strengthening and simplifying the operating model around four operating companies:
- Magnox and Dounreay
- Sellafield
- Nuclear Transport Solutions
- Nuclear Waste Services
As part of the new arrangements, the Nuclear Site Licence for Dounreay is now held by the Magnox Limited Board. There will be no fundamental change to the current work programmes at the Magnox sites or Dounreay. The focus remains on decommissioning the sites safely, securely and cost-effectively.
