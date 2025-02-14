Dounreay to take on 23 new apprentices

One of Britain’s most complex environmental restoration projects is taking on 23 new apprentices.

The decommissioning of the former centre of fast reactor research and development at Dounreay is continuing to create long-term opportunities for young people.

Applications are open for the next intake of apprentices, with 23 places in total available.

The apprenticeships are in engineering trades, engineering design, construction scaffolding, construction painting, business administration and project management, and vary in length from two years to four years.

The closing date for applications is 14 to 21 February, with start dates in August.

Dounreay’s operator, Nuclear Restoration Services, is also in the process of recruiting 9 health physics surveyor trainees.

Their 2-year training programme equips them with an NVQ Level 2 Diploma in Radiological Protection.

Dounreay also has 15 places this year for graduate recruitment. Applications for these posts closed on 6 January.

More information about the opportunities at Dounreay can be found at the site’s careers website at www.dounreaycareers.com.

Dounreay has a long and proud history of high-quality training for young people across a wide range of disciplines and I’m delighted we are able to continue this during the decommissioning phase of the site,

said Dave Wilson, managing director of NRS Dounreay.