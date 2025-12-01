Dounreay’s next generation of talent honoured by apprentice award

Nuclear Restoration Services Dounreay’s Kate Thomson has won Modern Apprentice of the Year at the Highlands & Islands Apprenticeship Awards in Inverness.

Kate, who is in the second year of her apprenticeship in commercial and quantity surveying, said she was thrilled by the honour.

She recently said:

My personal aspirations are to continue to a degree in the course I am currently studying for, an HND in Construction and the Built Environment. Once I achieve my degree, I would potentially like to study for a master’s degree. I am currently undertaking placements at work across commercial and civil engineering which helps me to gain more experience which is relevant to my course work. When my apprenticeship is complete, I will have the opportunity to continue in either a commercial or civil engineering pathway. The option I decide upon will influence what I get my master’s in.

Another commercial/QS apprentice recruited by NRS, Kate Murray, was highly commended in the same category.

Claire Stephenson, head of commercial major projects at NRS, congratulated both on their recognition, describing Kate Thomson as a trailblazer for the new commercial/QS apprenticeship developed by Dounreay in conjunction with the University of the Highlands and Islands.

She recently said: