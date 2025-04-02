Downing Street opens doors to Adolescence creators for vital discussion on protecting our children

The Prime Minister yesterday met with Adolescence creators, charities and young people to discuss the issues raised in the series during a meeting focused on rethinking adolescent safety.

Prime Minister convenes conversation on rethinking adolescent safety and how to prevent young boys being dragged into “whirlpool of hatred and misogyny”

Downing Street welcomes Adolescence creators, charities and young people to listen to experiences of children today

Backed by the Prime Minister, students to watch Netflix drama Adolescence for free in secondary schools across the country

Joined by Adolescence co-writer Jack Thorne and producer Jo Johnson, the group met to discuss the challenges facing children and parents today. It also looked at how the Government can work in collaboration to ensure young people have the right tools, support and environment to learn about healthy relationships.

The meeting comes as Netflix makes the drama free to all secondary schools across the country through the Into Film+ schools streaming service and backed by the Prime Minister in the House of Commons. The series will help students better understand the impact of misogyny, dangers of online radicalisation and the importance of healthy relationships.

Giving children the best start in life, making our communities safer and preventing young people falling into crime are central to this government’s Plan for Change.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer yesterday said:

As a father, watching this show with my teenage son and daughter, I can tell you - it hit home hard. It’s an important initiative to encourage as many pupils as possible to watch the show. As I see from my own children, openly talking about changes in how they communicate, the content they’re seeing, and exploring the conversations they’re having with their peers is vital if we are to properly support them in navigating contemporary challenges, and deal with malign influences. This isn’t a challenge politicians can simply legislate for. Believe me, if I could pull a lever to solve it, I would. Only by listening and learning from the experiences of young people and charities can we tackle the issues this groundbreaking show raises.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister set out how this issue is personal to him. After years spent working as the Director of Public Prosecutions, he has seen the devastation that misogyny and violence leaves behind, and how it tears through families and communities.

Charities invited to Downing Street include the NSPCC, Movember, Beyond Quality, Children’s Society as well as a young person who shared their own experience of becoming immersed in similar online content.

The Prime Minister was also joined by Netflix and Tender charity who have provided resources and guides for parents, carers and teachers on the issues explored in Adolescence, as well as Into Film, the charity enabling the free viewing in schools via its Into Film+ schools streaming service.

Jack Thorne, Adolescence Co-Writer, yesterday said:

We made this show to provoke a conversation. We wanted to pose the question - how do we help stop this growing crisis. So to have the opportunity to take this into schools is beyond our expectations. We hope it’ll lead to teachers talking to the students, but what we really hope is it’ll lead to students talking amongst themselves.

Anne Mensah, Netflix VP UK Content, yesterday said:

Adolescence has captured the national mood, sparking important conversations and helping articulate the pressures young people and parents face in today’s society. We’re incredibly proud of the impact the show has made, and are delighted to be able to offer it to all schools across the UK through Into Film+. As part of this, healthy relationships charity Tender will create resources for teachers and parents to help them navigate the important topics the show explores.

The Government has taken action to ensure it is protecting children from the issues raised in the series.

The Online Safety Act’s illegal content duties have come into force targeting the most harmful material including extreme pornography.

From the summer, platforms will also have to ensure children have an age-appropriate experience online preventing them from seeing dangerous content which includes abusive and hateful misogyny and violence.

The Online Safety Act is not the end of the conversation but the foundation. As the Prime Minister has done so today, the Government is committed to listening and will not hesitate to strengthen the law further where necessary.

The Government is also reviewing the relationships, sex and health education (RSHE) statutory guidance, following a consultation that closed last summer. It is closely looking at the consultation responses, engaging with stakeholders and considering the relevant evidence before setting out next steps to take the guidance forward.

Maria Neophytou, NSPCC Director of Strategy & Knowledge yesterday said: