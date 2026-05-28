DPA and easyJet launch Tech4Takeoff for students

The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) and easyJet have launched Tech4Takeoff, a new programme that will provide iPads to students aged 11-19 who need better access to technology outside the classroom.

Applications open on 28 May, with the first phase prioritising communities near easyJet’s UK bases in Luton, Gatwick and Newcastle. Around 500 iPads previously used by easyJet crew and flight-deck teams will be made available through the programme.

Tech4Takeoff responds to a pressure now felt across education. Students are expected to use technology throughout the school week, not only during lessons. Homework, revision, research, learning platforms and applications often depend on having access to a suitable device at home. When that access is missing or shared, the work does not disappear. It becomes harder to manage.

Across the UK, one in five children lack the devices, skills or connectivity needed to navigate today’s digital world. The pressure is visible at home as well as in schools, with research commissioned by easyJet finding that 77% of parents surveyed believe a lack of access to technology limits children’s learning opportunities, while 93% believe access to technology improves a child’s ability to learn. Nearly half said they worry about not being able to provide enough access to support their children’s education, and 41% cited the cost of laptops, tablets and other technology as a barrier.

The iPads donated through Tech4Takeoff were previously used by easyJet crew and flight-deck teams. Through this partnership, they will now be directed towards students in communities where access to technology remains uneven. easyJet has also signed the DPA’s Charter for Digital Inclusion and intends to continue donating iPads through future renewal cycles.

Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance, described Tech4Takeoff as a practical way to help narrow the gap between what education expects and what too many students can access. “Students should not be held back because the technology they need for learning is out of reach. Through this partnership with easyJet, we can help place iPads with young people who need better access to technology for school, while also showing how businesses can make device donation part of a longer-term commitment to digital inclusion.”

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