Digital Poverty Alliance
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DPA announces shortlist for the 2026 Digital Inclusion Awards
Fifteen organisations have been shortlisted for the 2026 Digital Inclusion Awards, recognising signatories to the Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA)’s Charter for Digital Inclusion that are turning shared commitments into practical action.
The awards span five areas that are central to ending digital poverty, from improving access to devices and strengthening digital skills to designing more accessible services, building public understanding and developing partnerships that can extend the reach of this work.
Open exclusively to signatories of the Charter, the awards reflect the breadth of action taking place across the DPA’s network and the different roles organisations can play in ensuring more people are able to participate fully in an increasingly digital society.
“Digital inclusion is shaped by the decisions organisations make every day, from how services are designed to where devices go and who receives the support needed to build confidence online,” says Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance. “This year’s nominees show what those decisions can achieve when they are backed by purpose, collaboration and a clear understanding of the communities they are intended to serve.”
Raising Awareness
This award recognises organisations amplifying understanding of digital poverty and its extensive impact on people and communities.
- WM Together
- West Sussex County Council
- Red Chair Highland
Accessible Services
This award recognises organisations working to ensure digital services are user-friendly and accessible to everyone, including disabled people.
- Studio 24
- NHS Cheshire and Merseyside
- Journey Enterprises
Device Donation
This award recognises organisations encouraging the donation of digital devices and helping to close the technology gap for people who might otherwise go without the equipment they need.
- easyJet
- Born Good
- Good Call
Digital Skills Development
This award recognises organisations providing the training, resources and support people need to strengthen their digital skills and confidence.
- Powys Teaching Health Board
- AbilityNet
- Tech Affinity CIC
Partnerships for Impact
This award recognises organisations working with others to combine expertise, broaden their reach and achieve greater impact collectively.
- Mitie
- AtkinsRéalis
- Wikimedia UK
The winners will be announced at the End Digital Poverty Gala Reception on Thursday 10 September at the Royal Watercolour Society Gallery in London.
Taking place during End Digital Poverty Week and in the DPA’s 25th anniversary year, the reception will bring together organisations and leaders from across the digital inclusion community, placing this year’s nominees at the centre of an evening that recognises what meaningful action on digital inclusion looks like.
Original article link: https://digitalpovertyalliance.org/uncategorized/dpa-announces-shortlist-for-the-2026-digital-inclusion-awards/
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